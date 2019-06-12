Adam Sandler Reveals He Took Same Plane as Jennifer Aniston the Day After Her Emergency Landing

Adam Sandler is far from a superstitious flyer.

The 52-year-old actor revealed to Extra on Wednesday that just one day after his Murder Mystery costar Jennifer Aniston‘s plane made an emergency landing in February, he hopped onboard that exact plane for a flight of his own.

“The plane landed and Adam took it to Hawaii the next day,” Aniston, 50, told Extra. “Same plane… he literally texted me the next day and was like, ‘Thanks for your broken plane.’”

However, the Happy Gilmore actor was not phased by the events that transpired the day before.

“I know the Lord would not take away the Sandman,” Sandler joked.

In February, Aniston was prepped to jet off to Cabo alongside several girlfriends — including Friends costar Courteney Cox and Jimmy Fallon‘s wife Molly McNeary — when the plane had to make an emergency landing in Ontario, California, after two hours in the air.

“We heard an explosion, which sounded like a pothole if it was a car big enough to go over the Grand Canyon. It was so loud,” Aniston recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month. “I have a real fear of flying, obviously, but nobody else does. So Courteney Cox, whose father is a pilot and is never afraid, says, ‘Should we have checked that? Is everything okay?’ They were like, No, no, it’s taxiing, it’s going smoothly.”

After the flight attendant notified the ladies they had to land, Aniston said the group all of a sudden started texting “their spouses and their children and I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’”

The plane eventually made a safe return back in Ontario, California and the group caught another plane to Cabo San Lucas the next day. A statement released by the airport revealed there were problems with the plane’s landing gear.

“A Gulfstream aircraft with 10 passengers and two flight crew members on board landed without incident at Ontario International Airport (ONT) after experiencing landing gear difficulty,” the statement read.

Murder Mystery starts streaming on Netflix Friday