Adam Sandler Got Adam Levine to Perform at His Daughter’s Bat Mitzvah: 'She Hugged Me So Much'

Adam Sandler pulled out all the stops for his daughter’s bat mitzvah, revealing he even successfully asked Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine to play at the party.

The 52-year-old casually mentioned Levine’s bat mitzvah performance during an appearance alongside Jennifer Aniston on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday.

“And I was like, I … I didn’t even know why I did this, but I said, ‘I’d love to do something special for my daughter, I love her so much and blah, blah, blah.’ So I text … you know what I mean, everybody loves their daughter, but whatever,” Sandler said of his daughter Sadie. “And I text him, ‘I’m sorry to do this to you, my kid’s getting bat mitzvahed Saturday night. Would you mind coming and singing a few tunes? It would be incredible.’ “

Continued Sandler, “But I don’t know why I did it. Then you see the dot dot dot immediately. I’m like, ‘He got it and he’s about to say something.’ ”

Levine, 40, texted Sandler back and asked for the location, which happened to be a familiar spot for the singer, who told the actor he had attended several bar mitzvahs at the venue while growing up.

Levine and fellow Maroon 5 bandmate James Valentine ended up playing three songs for Sadie’s party.

“It was the coolest thing, man,” Sandler told Kimmel.

“Oh, she hugged me so much, my Sadie,” Sandler said of his daughter’s response to Levine’s performance.

While longtime family friend Aniston was invited to the ceremony, “She had stuff going on, so she sent a gift. One of the best gifts Sadie received out of everybody,” Sandler said.

“What was it?” Kimmel asked.

“$1.8 million dollars. We couldn’t believe it, and Sadie blew it,” Sandler joked, eliciting laughs from Aniston.

Sandler and Aniston were on Kimmel’s talk show to promote their upcoming Netflix movie Murder Mystery, which premieres on June 14.

The comedian will certainly have a hard time following up Sadie’s bat mitzvah as he eventually plans for 10-year-old daughter Sunny’s in the coming years.