Adam Levine and Jonah Hill’s Moms Are BFFs -- and Teaming Up to Help Kids In Need

Sharon Feldstein and Patsy Noah know a thing or two about kids.

For one, they’re proud moms themselves – Noah’s son is The Voice star and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, and Feldstein’s kids are actors Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein. But these days, the long-time best friends have their sights set on children far less fortunate than their own famous posse.

“Our mission is to raise awareness for kids who don’t have a voice,” says Noah, who along with Feldstein, co-founded YourMomCaresyourmomcares.org, a group of celebrity and influencers’ mothers who bring attention to issues affecting America’s underserved and impoverished children.

“Moms are so powerful,” says Feldstein, who joined forces with Noah, as well as Alicia Keys’ mother, Terria Joseph, and NBA star Chris Paul’s mom, Robin, to work with an array of youth-based charities. They recently awarded a $50,000 grant to Children’s Health Fund, a group that helps disadvantaged kids get quality health care.

“If we put together all these mothers that care, imagine the impact we can make on kids’ lives,” says Feldstein.

As teenagers, the charitable duo became fast friends after meeting through their boyfriends on a trip to Las Vegas in 1973. Their bond grew even stronger after the New York natives settled in Los Angeles and raised families of their own. And once Levine, Hill and Feldstein found high-profile stardom, the proud moms knew the needed to make use of their unique platform.

“Our kids grew up together, almost like brothers and sisters, and became people of note,” says Noah. “They have careers that are in the public eye and we thought this would help us bring attention to important causes.”

“We’re so grateful and lucky that we get to do this,” says Feldstein.

“We want it to be the biggest group of mothers coming together, everybody’s included, to help any child we can. I’d love to help a gazillion million, but if we help one child, we did our job.”

For more information or to donate to YourMomCares, please go to YourMomCaresyourmomcares.org