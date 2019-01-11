Adam Lambert Reveals the Unexpected Cameo He Had in Bohemian Rhapsody: 'Who Is He!?'

Adam Lambert was hidden in plain sight.

The 36-year-old singer confirmed his cameo role in Bohemian Rhapsody on Friday, putting to rest months of rumors in a cheeky tweet.

“Who is he!? #BohemianRhapsodyMovie is available for digital download on 1/22!” Lambert tweeted alongside a photo of himself dressed as the truck driver who attracts the attention of Rami Malek‘s Freddie Mercury during a montage in the film.

The biopic centers around Mercury’s rise to fame with fellow Queen band members Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon, as well as his death from complications of AIDS in 1991.

Who is he!? 😏😂 #BohemianRhapsodyMovie is available for digital download on 1/22! pic.twitter.com/RXVOvhv2qu — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) January 11, 2019

The former American Idol runner-up has collaborated with Queen as lead vocalist for Queen + Adam Lambert since 2011, culminating in a successful world tour from 2014 to 2018.

In September, Lambert admitted to PEOPLE he was “really nervous” about filling in for Mercury after the band hired him.

“Not only did I have to make sure my voice held up and I know all the words… but it was also the perception of fans; I definitely had some concerns,” he said. “This is not my music that I wrote: This is me, as a guest, with one of the greatest rock bands of all time, singing the songs that one of the greatest rock singers of all time brought to life.”

Lambert added, “Freddie is irreplaceable.”

“There’s no way to compare to him. It was always my hope that audiences would understand that I’m up there just excited to sing great music that everyone knows,” he said.

Adam Lambert Michael Kovac/Getty

Bohemian Rhapsody has received plenty of buzz in the last few months and Malek, 37, won the Golden Globe Award for best actor in a drama motion picture for his portrayal of Mercury.

The film also won the Golden Globe for best drama motion picture, beating out Bradley Cooper‘s A Star Is Born.

Bohemian Rhapsody has added a sing-along version of the film in about 750 locations across the U.S. and Canada beginning today.