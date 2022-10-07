Adam Driver Is Unrecognizable with Gray Hair in Upcoming 'Ferrari' Movie

Adam Driver is almost unrecognizable in his latest role.

The 38-year-old actor portrays racing tycoon Enzo Ferrari in the upcoming film Ferrari, directed by Michael Mann (Heat). In first look photos from the film, the Oscar nominee is difficult to identify with his gray hair and dark shades.

The biographical film follows Ferrari's life and how he ended up owning the most successful team in sports car races while addressing the good and bad that Ferrari faced as he conquered the world of fast cars.

In the images, he is also shown wearing sunglasses and a grey suit, which was typical of Ferrari.

"Ex-race car driver Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy stalks the company he and his wife, Laura, built from nothing 10 years earlier. Their tempestuous marriage struggles with the mourning for one son and the acknowledgement of another. He decides to counter his losses by rolling the dice on one race — 1,000 miles across Italy, the iconic Mille Miglia," a synopsis of the film describes, per Entertainment Weekly.

Speaking on the film, Michael Mann's said in a statement: "The most thrilling part of this experience is working with dedicated and passionate artists, Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley, as well as with an extraordinary supporting cast of Jack O'Connell, Patrick Dempsey, Sarah Gadon, Gabriel Leone and more in these highly dramatic roles."

The film is based on the book Enzo Ferrari – The Man and the Machine by Brock Yates.

In addition to Driver's new movie role, he is also the face and body of a new campaign for Burberry's Hero Eau de Parfum, nabbing the role in a callback to his last Burberry fragrance spot which broke the internet.

In the campaign film directed by Jonathan Glazer (Under the Skin), the House of Gucci star races a large white horse into the water, and the two continue to swim alongside one another. As the clip continues, Driver says in voiceover, "It takes courage to embrace your extraordinary. Burberry Hero."

Fans of a shirtless Driver may also recall the actor's "centaur" ads from 2021.

Photographer Mario Sorrenti captured still shots of Driver, still shirtless, and the horse in the water.

The release date of Ferrari has not yet been set, but it is expected to be released in 2023.