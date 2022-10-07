Adam Driver Is Unrecognizable with Gray Hair in Upcoming 'Ferrari' Movie

Adam Driver is barely recognizable in his latest role as racing tycoon Enzo Ferrari in the upcoming film, Ferrari

By
Published on October 7, 2022 04:27 PM
Adam Driver's Enzo Ferrari in 'Ferrari'
Photo: Lorenzo Sisti/STXfilms

Adam Driver is almost unrecognizable in his latest role.

The 38-year-old actor portrays racing tycoon Enzo Ferrari in the upcoming film Ferrari, directed by Michael Mann (Heat). In first look photos from the film, the Oscar nominee is difficult to identify with his gray hair and dark shades.

The biographical film follows Ferrari's life and how he ended up owning the most successful team in sports car races while addressing the good and bad that Ferrari faced as he conquered the world of fast cars.

In the images, he is also shown wearing sunglasses and a grey suit, which was typical of Ferrari.

"Ex-race car driver Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy stalks the company he and his wife, Laura, built from nothing 10 years earlier. Their tempestuous marriage struggles with the mourning for one son and the acknowledgement of another. He decides to counter his losses by rolling the dice on one race — 1,000 miles across Italy, the iconic Mille Miglia," a synopsis of the film describes, per Entertainment Weekly.

EXCLUSIVE: American actor Adam Driver seen in costume during a scene from the film about Enzo Ferrari directed by Micheal Mann
SplashNews.com

Speaking on the film, Michael Mann's said in a statement: "The most thrilling part of this experience is working with dedicated and passionate artists, Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley, as well as with an extraordinary supporting cast of Jack O'Connell, Patrick Dempsey, Sarah Gadon, Gabriel Leone and more in these highly dramatic roles."

The film is based on the book Enzo Ferrari – The Man and the Machine by Brock Yates.

Adam Driver's Enzo Ferrari in 'Ferrari'
Lorenzo Sisti/STXfilms

In addition to Driver's new movie role, he is also the face and body of a new campaign for Burberry's Hero Eau de Parfum, nabbing the role in a callback to his last Burberry fragrance spot which broke the internet.

In the campaign film directed by Jonathan Glazer (Under the Skin), the House of Gucci star races a large white horse into the water, and the two continue to swim alongside one another. As the clip continues, Driver says in voiceover, "It takes courage to embrace your extraordinary. Burberry Hero."

BURBERRY_BEAUTY_2022_FRAGRANCE_HERO_BTS_Adam-Driver
Burberry

Fans of a shirtless Driver may also recall the actor's "centaur" ads from 2021.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Photographer Mario Sorrenti captured still shots of Driver, still shirtless, and the horse in the water.

The release date of Ferrari has not yet been set, but it is expected to be released in 2023.

Related Articles
BURBERRY_BEAUTY_2022_FRAGRANCE_HERO_BTS_Adam-Driver
Adam Driver Gets Back on the Horse — in All His Shirtless Glory — for New Burberry Hero Scent
Patrick Dempsey Debuts Bleach Blond Look for 'Ferrari' Role: 'Blonds Have More Fun ... It's True'
Patrick Dempsey Debuts Bleach Blond Look for ''Ferrari' ' Role: 'Blonds Have More Fun ... It's True'
Jennie Kim of Black Pink
Must-See Celebrity Hair Changes
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Simu Liu attends the 2021 American Museum of Natural History Gala on November 18, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images); Jennifer Lopez poses in the iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Simu Liu Says He's 'Excited' to Join Jennifer Lopez in Upcoming Movie 'Atlas' : 'My Villain Era'
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
Chante Adams and Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan and Chante Adams Smooch on Set in N.Y.C., Plus Regina King, Tilda Swinton and More
Chrishell Stause attends the "Moulin Rouge" Los Angeles Opening Night Performance at Hollywood Pantages Theatre on June 30, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Chrishell Stause Lands New Acting Gig with Upcoming Lifetime Movie 'A Rose for Her Grave'
Adam Sandler and family
Adam Sandler and His Family Team with Netflix to Make a Bat Mitzvah Movie
Andrea Bartz
'We Were Never Here' Author on Movie Adaptation and Real-Life Trip That Inspired Deadly Thriller
Adrien Brody Ana De Armas
Adrien Brody Says Ana de Armas' Marilyn Monroe Movie 'Blonde' Will Likely Cause 'Some Controversy'
Margot Robbie as Barbie
See Margot Robbie in Her All-Pink Barbie Costume on Set of Upcoming Greta Gerwig–Directed Movie
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are seen on the set of "Untitled Nike Movie" on June 28, 2022
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Spotted Together on Set of Their Upcoming Nike Movie
Jennifer Lopez visits fiance Ben Affleck at the set of a new project and the two enjoy a passionate kiss during Ben's lunch break. The lovebirds looked inseparable as they walked through the set together putting their love on display for all the crew and team members to see.
Jennifer Lopez Kisses Fiancé Ben Affleck While Visiting Set of His Upcoming Nike Movie
Madison Reed Shampoo Conditioner Set
I Can Go an Extra Month Between Dye Jobs Now That This Shampoo and Conditioner Set Is in My Shower
KJ Apa Looks Unrecognizable After Buzzing His Iconic Red Riverdale Hair
KJ Apa Looks Unrecognizable After Buzzing His Famous Red 'Riverdale' Hair