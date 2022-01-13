“I was ready for it to be over,” Adam Driver admitted of his role in House of Gucci

Adam Driver Doesn't Attend Wrap Parties So He Can 'Immediately' Get a Character 'Out of My System'

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 10: Actor Adam Driver at the Hall H Panel for Star Wars: The Force Awakens during Comic-Con International 2015 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 10, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Adam Driver doesn't mind missing out on the fun after finishing a job.

Recently speaking with W Magazine for the outlet's Best Performances issue, the 38-year-old actor opened up about his proclivity to step out of character "immediately" after completing a movie. He revealed that he didn't even attend the wrap party after finishing House of Gucci because he couldn't wait to stop playing the role.

Driver plays Gucci fashion house head Maurizio Gucci in the film, which hit theaters Nov. 24, and admitted he was nothing like his on-screen character.

"In some ways, House of Gucci was the most difficult. I do not live in the same world as Maurizio Gucci. The way he picks up things that are valuable and discards them, the way he is the most elegant man — those qualities were interesting to think about," he told W. "But after 14 hours a day of being a Gucci, I was ready for it to be over."

"In general, I leave jobs immediately. I haven't been to a wrap party since Girls," Driver added. "I just want to get the character out of my system and go home."

Though Driver was personally ready to be done with the film, he showered director Ridley Scott with praise. (The two previously teamed up for The Last Duel, released 2021.)

"I f------ love him. He uses four cameras at a minimum, and it's like theater-in-the-round," the actor raved in the interview. "He draws his own storyboards, and the productions move very fast. He doesn't lose momentum over a meaningless detail."

Driver, a two-time Oscar nominee (Marriage Story, BlacKkKlansman), stars in House of Gucci alongside Lady Gaga, who portrays Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Gucci.

The movie tells the true-crime story of how Reggiani married into the Gucci family and eventually plotted to assassinate her husband, heir to the designer family fortune.

House of Gucci comes from the Alien and Blade Runner director Scott, and is based on the novel The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed by Sara Gay Forden.

On Wednesday, SAG-AFTRA unveiled the nominations for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, with House of Gucci getting a nod for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. Gaga has also been nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role, and Leto for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role.