Adam DeVine and Fiancée Chloe Bridges Hilariously Troll Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' PDA

Spot the difference between these two pictures.

That’s the game Adam DeVine played when he noticed he and fiancée Chloe Bridges were perfectly matching with loved-up couple Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes while sitting courtside at a basketball game.

The trolling came after photos of Cabello, 22, and Mendes, 21, kissing at a recent Los Angeles Clippers game went viral, with fans excited about seeing the couple continue showing PDA while out and about.

But DeVine had his own funny take on the pictures, in which Cabello is wearing all-black while Mendes is sporting a mustard colored velvet jacket. The actor found a shot of him and Bridges wearing the exact same outfits, down to the mustard jacket, and pointed out how different the two poses are.

While Cabello and Mendes are sitting close together and the “Havana” singer is giving her beau a sweet kiss on the cheek as he smiles brightly, DeVine, 36, and Bridges, 27, are sitting much farther apart and fully engrossed in the game.

“Month 4 of dating vs Year 4. #whoworeitbetter,” DeVine joked in the caption next to the shot.

And Mendes noticed, adding his own comment on the post.

“Lmafo incredible,” Mendes commented on the shot, as caught by Comments by Celebs.

Although they were first presumed to be linked back in June after the pair dropped their steamy second duet “Señorita,” Mendes recently revealed that he and Cabello weren’t an official couple until the Fourth of July.

“We haven’t been dating for that long,” Mendes told fans at his October concert in Hindmarsh, Australia in footage that was later shared on Twitter. “We have been dating since July 4th officially.”

Earlier this month, Cabello performed an intimate show for her upcoming third album, Romance in Los Angeles, which seems to pay tribute to the various milestones of her journey to falling in love with Mendes.

“Oh God, I’m so nervous for this next song because I’ve never sang this before,” she said at the show before introducing the song “Used to This” — a track about accepting the idea of actually being in love.