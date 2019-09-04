Everything to Know About Your New Netflix Crush Adam Demos, Who Plays Jake in Falling Inn Love

Netflix has dominated the romantic comedy revival with movies like To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Set It Up, The Kissing Booth, Always Be My Maybe and its latest rom-com, Falling Inn Love. Anyone who spent their Labor Day weekend Netflix and chilling with the new release met Garbiela (Christina Milian), a down-on-her-luck San Francisco resident who won an inn in New Zealand. While in the country to check out her new property, Garbiela meets Jake (Adam Demos), a charming contractor who helps her fix up her inn.

As the movie title implies, Gabriela and Jake’s relationship extends beyond demolishing walls and installing new flooring. And viewers alike found themselves falling for Demos.

“Falling Inn Love has been watched and Adam Demos has been fallen in love with,” @AnantikaMehra tweeted.

“New crush alert: Adam Demos from #FallingInnLove,” @itsrafi wrote.

Demos definitely gained a whole new crop of fans thanks to his turn in the Netflix film. “mannnnn he’s handsome!!!!” @missxianli tweeted. “Fangurlinggg mode onzzz”

Some viewers even hoped to make a more permanent connection with the actor. “Adam demos marry me or I am dyinggg,” @maryamgarad_ wrote on Twitter.

Even if you’re not trying to get a ring from Demos, here’s what else to know about the Falling Inn Love star.

He is single

Per USA Today, Demos is on the market, and he told Australia’s Who magazine in 2018 that he’s “a single man.”

“I’m pretty good on my own and I don’t ever go out searching for it,” Demos continued to Who. “But if I meet the right person, whether it’s today, a week, a year or whatever, then I’m always open to it if it feels right.”

He’s Australian

While he plays a New Zealander in the Netflix rom-com, Demos actually hails from Wollongong, New South Wales. “I grew up in a smaller town. We didn’t even have drama at school,” Demos told USA Today. “It was very much a blue-collar, construction-working, sports town.”

Now, Demos splits his time between America and his home country.

Demos starred in Lifetime’s UnReal

For his first job working overseas, Demos joined season 3 of UnReal, which offers a fictional behind-the-scenes look at a dating show similar to The Bachelor. Demos plays a linen-wearing, environment-loving former Peace Corps volunteer who tried to win the heart of the suitress — but got his man bun cut off and slept with a producer in the process. That didn’t stop him from coming back for season 4, in which Demos’ character competes in the series’ version of Bachelor in Paradise.

Image zoom Adam Demos on UnReal. Bettina Strauss/Lifetime

Demos told People Now last month that he considered himself a fan of UnReal before coming aboard, and he remains friends with stars Shiri Appleby, Constance Zimmer and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, who also appears in Falling Inn Love.

Before getting into acting, Demos worked in construction

Just like his Falling Inn Love character, Demos knows his way around a toolbox, but that doesn’t mean he’s down to tackle an entire home renovation. “When I was working construction, I was a laborer,” Demos told People Now. “So I didn’t really know what I was doing apart from swinging a hammer and handing the trades the tools.”

Image zoom Christina Milian and Adam Demos in Netflix's Falling Inn Love. Nicola Dove/Netflix

He and Milian had instant chemistry on Falling Inn Love

“We became friends instantly, so the chemistry was really cool,” Demos said on People Now.

Demos hasn’t nailed down his next project — yet

Demos told The Daily Mail that his “name is in the ring for a few things” which are “looking good.” Until then, fans can re-watch Falling Inn Love on Netflix, or stream UnReal on Hulu.