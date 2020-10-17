Adam Brody Says Sharing a Teen Show Bond with Wife Leighton Meester Is 'Pretty Remarkable'

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester grew up playing beloved teenage characters on The O.C. and Gossip Girl respectively

Adam Brody and wife Leighton Meester may have grown up playing teenagers on opposite sides of the country, but sharing the same "unique experience" of being on a teen drama has brought them even closer together as a couple.

The pair have a "common bond," Brody tells PEOPLE, due their time bringing to life two of the most beloved TV characters: The O.C.‘s Seth Cohen and Gossip Girl‘s Blair Waldorf.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"There's a lot of similarities there," he says, noting that they're "all good" ones.

"It's nice to be able to have such a specific, unique experience [in common]," Brody adds.

On the West Coast, Brody starred as the quirky heartthrob Seth Cohen, while Meester, 34, played Blair Waldorf, "Queen B" of the Upper East Side. The O.C. aired for four seasons from 2003-2007, while Gossip Girl ran for six from 2007-2012.

Although Brody, 40, says "it's not a requirement" to have both starred on similar shows, it definitely adds something special to their relationship.

Image zoom Richard Foreman/Warner Bros./Getty; Giovanni Rufino/The CW

"To have such a truly unique and specific experience and then have your partner have had the same thing...it's pretty remarkable," he says.

The couple — who wed in 2014 and share daughter Arlo Day, 5, and a 2-month-old son — have continued to support one another in their acting careers.

Currently, Brody stars in the dark comedy The Kid Detective, a whodunit film that follows child sleuth prodigy Abe Applebaum (Brody), who is still working on amateur detective cases until he is approached with his first adult case to solve a small-town murder.

"I was just hooked from the jump because it's funny first and foremost, and then it's also beautiful and surprising," Brody tells PEOPLE of the Evan Morgan-directed film."It touches on a lot of great stuff."

While Brody admitted he wasn't into mysteries as a kid — "Scooby Doo was the closest thing I watched," he teases — he says playing the man-child detective was "an easy, natural fit."

Adding, "I just felt really at one with him right away."