Adam Brody Criticizes Marketing for 'Jennifer's Body' : 'Couldn't Have Missed the Mark Harder'

Adam Brody costarred with Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried in 2009's Jennifer's Body

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 22, 2023 11:57 AM
Adam Brody attends the LA Screening Of Fox Searchlight's "Ready Or Not" at ArcLight Culver City on August 19, 2019 in Culver City, California.
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Adam Brody regrets how his 2009 movie Jennifer's Body was marketed to audiences.

While speaking with The Independent recently about his new show Fleishman Is in Trouble, Brody, 43, said Jennifer's Body — in which he costarred with Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried — became "a punching bag" after it earned poor reviews and failed to generate much attention from audiences at the box office.

"It definitely was derided at the time and that felt a little unwarranted because I saw it early and I was like, this movie is great," Brody said, recalling his initial impressions of the film. "I was really happy with it and pleasantly surprised. I thought it'd be good and I liked it more than I thought, even."

"To have it have such tepid reviews and box office, et cetera, and in a way to be a punching bag, felt s-----," the actor added. "It wasn't my movie so I didn't take the brunt of it but still it felt a little unjust."

Jennifer's Body has grown into its own cult following in recent years; Brody told The Independent that "it's been lovely to have it take its place in the pantheon of horror-comedy, heavily metaphorical movies."

Actors Megan Fox, Johnny Simmons, Amanda Seyfried and Adam Brody arrive at "Jennifer's Body" Hot Topic Fan Event at Hot Topic on September 16, 2009 in Hollywood, California.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

The actor went on to say that marketing efforts for the film, which centered around Fox, now 36, just after she had broken out with her role in the Transformers series, "couldn't have missed the mark harder" as it promoted the movie from screenwriter Diablo Cody, who had just won an Academy Award for Juno in 2008.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It's about, among other things, the sisterhood that's corroded and you don't have both friends on the poster. It's just her in nothing she wears in the movie," Brody said, recalling Fox on the film's poster. "I just thought there's such great visuals in the movie, I can't believe you're not using these great visuals. This is the marketing person's dream and I feel like you're shying away from it."

Jennifer's Body, Megan Fox
Moviestore/Shutterstock.

"It was directed by a woman, starring two women written by that year's screenwriting Oscar winner and they're like, bury all of that," he added. "Don't tell anyone that. It's irrelevant that Diablo Cody just won an Oscar and she wrote this."

Fox herself said during a 2020 interview on Eli Roth's History of Horror: Uncut podcast that she felt Jennifer's Body "never really stood a chance" due to her own public image in the media at the time.

"I was being vilified a little bit when the movie was getting ready for its release," she said. "It was that interesting juxtaposition to shooting up to extreme heights of fame right before the movie was released and then … the tearing me down was starting to happen."

Related Articles
Megan Fox (L) and Brian Austin Green attend the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood on December 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's Relationship Timeline
Pam and Jim, The Office
Who the Actors Behind Famous TV Couples Actually Married in Real Life
Nick Offerman (L) and Megan Mullally attend the premiere of the Weinstein Company's 'The Founder' at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on January 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally's Relationship Timeline
Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford); Harrison Ford attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+'s "1923"
Actors Who Were De-Aged for Roles Using Special Visual Effects
Claire Danes (R) and Hugh Dancy attend The 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy's Relationship Timeline
Gwyneth Paltrow attends Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibit Launch
Gwyneth Paltrow Recalls Wild '90s Party Scene: 'Doing Cocaine and Not Getting Caught'
Christopher Plummer
Remembering Christopher Plummer's Incredible Career in Photos
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Brendan Fraser attends "The Whale" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
A Timeline of Brendan Fraser's Career and Comeback
BLACK PANTHER, Letitia Wright, 2018
The Best Action Movies to Stream Now
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar at the The Plumm in New York City, New York
All About Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s 2 Kids
SHOTGUN WEDDING
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
jennifer lopez and ben affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship Timeline
Kevin Costner attends the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "The Art of Racing in the Rain" at El Capitan Theatre on August 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Kevin Costner's 7 Kids: Everything to Know
Jennifer's Body
Megan Fox Says Jennifer's Body 'Never Really Stood a Chance' Due to Her Sex Symbol Status
Jennifer Garner and actor-director Ben Affleck arrive at the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's Relationship: A Look Back
Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig attends the White Noise New York Film Festival Opening Night Screening on September 30, 2022 in New York City
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach's Relationship Timeline