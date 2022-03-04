Actresses Who Have Played Catwoman Through the Years

Julie Newmar played the very first Catwoman on the 1960s series Batman alongside Adam West as the titular character. She played Catwoman for the first two seasons of the show, which ran from 1966 to 1967.

"I'm realizing that through all the shows I've done — the television, film and stage — all the mediums I've worked in, Catwoman's costume was the one that allowed me to tell the story through my body," Newmar previously told Bring Me the News.

"The words were brilliant, and funny on top of that. The producer hired the right people to do all the lighting, to do this, that and the other, and it was the right time in the right decade. It all worked."