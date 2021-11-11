Actress Who Played Young Version of Jennifer Garner's Character in 13 Going on 30 Turns 30!

Christa B. Allen, who portrayed a younger version of Jennifer Garner's character in the film, celebrated her 30th birthday on Thursday

Christa B. Allen is thirty, flirty and thriving!

The actress, who played the younger version of Jennifer Garner's Jenna Rink in 2004's 13 Going On 30, celebrated her 30th birthday on Thursday.

Instead of posting a viral recreation of the beloved movie, Allen worked with her friends on creating her own five-part short-form miniseries called Vienna in which she interacts with her "13-year-old self" as she deals with entering a new decade.

The actress touches on themes from the film in the series, which she shared to her social media accounts.

On Tuesday, Allen told her followers on Twitter that the videos were "a response" to the 2004 film.

"When I started my TikTok journey 2 years ago, I had no idea how much people would love "13 Going on 30" content," Allen tweeted. "After several videos went viral, fans were asking for a sequel by the hundreds. this short series "Vienna" is less of a sequel, more of a response- I hope you love it!"

Allen has used her TikTok and Instagram accounts to create and share viral videos based on the fan-favorite film, including recreating outfits worn by Garner and acting scenes from the movie like Jenna's party look.

In the film, a 13-year-old teenager suddenly wakes up as a 30-year-old magazine executive one morning thanks to some magic wishing dust.

For Halloween 2020, Allen reenacted a scene from the movie in which she raids her adult self's closet to dress up for a party her employer, a popular magazine, was hosting. The scene is set to Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody."