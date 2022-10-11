Skyler Shaye is married!

The actress wed musician Christian Lopez in an intimate ceremony at the Ritz Carlton in Santa Barbara on Oct. 10.

"Christian and I have felt like we've been married for years but nothing compares to the real thing," Shaye, 35, tells PEOPLE. "We're just so elated to have our most beloved friends and family in one place, ringing in this new reality for us. It's a dream come true."

Just over 100 guests, including the bride's godfather, actor Jon Voight, attended the nuptials, planned by Jowy Productions. Blooms by Mark's Garden added to the romantic feel of the seaside wedding.

Skyler Shaye wedding. Robbie Klein

Following the ceremony, Voight made a toast to the happy couple. "He's been there for me my whole life," says Shaye. "He was in the hospital when I was born and he's always there when I call. The amount of love he gives inspires everyone around him, including Christian."

Shaye, who starred in the movie Bratz and had a guest role on Grey's Anatomy, wore a custom dress by Johnny Wujek and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Skyler Shaye wedding. Robbie Klein

Now, the actress says she's ready to begin a beautiful life with her new husband. "I was smitten with Christian at first sight," she recalls. "He has a one-of-a-kind heart and is everything my soul was missing. I'm just looking forward to the little things, like saying, husband and wife. I just know we're on the right path of love and trust."

