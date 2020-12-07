Actress Natalie Desselle-Reid, Known for Cinderella and B.A.P.S. , Dies at 53

Actress Natalie Desselle-Reid has died at 53 after a private battle with colon cancer.

Desselle-Reid's death was announced on her Instagram page Monday afternoon.

She was best known for roles on the UPN series Eve (2003-2006) and the Robert Townsend-directed 1997 comedy B.A.P.S., in which she played a waitress in Georgia who ends up caring for a Beverly Hills millionaire and living the life of "Black American Princesses." The cult classic famously co-starred Halle Berry.

Desselle-Reid also appeared in the racially diverse 1997 retelling of Cinderella, starring Brandy and Whitney Houston, and Madea's Big Happy Family (2001).

She is survived by her husband, Leonard, and children Sereno, Summer and Sasha.

"It is with extremely heavy hearts that we share the loss of our beautiful Natalie this morning from colon cancer. She was a bright light in this world. A queen. An extraordinary mother and wife. Her diverse career touched so many and she will be loved forever. Naturally, we are grieving and processing this profound loss and we thank you in advance for respecting our privacy at this extremely difficult time," the post read.

Desselle-Reid was also remembered by her manager Dolores Robinson on Twitter, as well as Robinson's daughter, actress Holly Robinson Peete.

"Natalie was a bright light. She was an amazing actress and comedienne but also an awesome mother & wife," wrote Robinson.

"Just absolutely decimated by this news...Actress Natalie Desselle, a bright shining star passed away this morning. I got to know her when my mom was managing her. She will be so missed...sending out prayers to her children and husband. Rest In Peace, Sweet Girl," wrote Robinson Peete.

The day before her death, Desselle-Reid posted an inspirational message on Instagram. The graphic image read, "Sunday is the perfect day to refuel your soul and to be grateful for each and every one of your blessings."

Next to it, Desselle-Reid added her own words: "Remember, you are Blessed!💛 Refuel your Soul."

The actress also mourned the death of Chadwick Boseman, who died in August from his own battle with colon cancer.