Tony-Nominated Actress Lois De Banzie, Known for Playing Eleanor Roosevelt in Annie, Dead at 90

Actress Lois De Banzie, a Tony Award nominee known for playing Eleanor Roosevelt in Annie, has died. She was 90.

The Scottish-born actress died on April 3, her family recently announced in the San Francisco Chronicle. A cause of death was not specified.

"Lois was proud to have made a career as an actress on stage, screen, and television. Her wit and humor will be much missed," her obituary read.

Born May 4 in Glasgow, Scotland, De Banzie starred in the 1982 film version of Annie as Eleanor Roosevelt, a role her family said was among her most memorable. She also received both a Tony Award and Drama Desk nomination for her role in Mornings at Seven in 1980.

Annie Credit: Everett

Her other Broadway credits include the long-running comedy Da from 1978 to 1980 alongside Bernard Hughes, 1972's The Last of Mrs. Lincoln and 1985's The Octette Bridge Club.