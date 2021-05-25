Tony-Nominated Actress Lois De Banzie, Known for Playing Eleanor Roosevelt in Annie, Dead at 90
Lois De Banzie died on April 3, her family announced
Actress Lois De Banzie, a Tony Award nominee known for playing Eleanor Roosevelt in Annie, has died. She was 90.
The Scottish-born actress died on April 3, her family recently announced in the San Francisco Chronicle. A cause of death was not specified.
"Lois was proud to have made a career as an actress on stage, screen, and television. Her wit and humor will be much missed," her obituary read.
Born May 4 in Glasgow, Scotland, De Banzie starred in the 1982 film version of Annie as Eleanor Roosevelt, a role her family said was among her most memorable. She also received both a Tony Award and Drama Desk nomination for her role in Mornings at Seven in 1980.
Her other Broadway credits include the long-running comedy Da from 1978 to 1980 alongside Bernard Hughes, 1972's The Last of Mrs. Lincoln and 1985's The Octette Bridge Club.
Along with her stage work, De Banzie also had small roles in movies like 1982's Tootsie, 1983's Sudden Impact, 1984's Mass Appeal, 1990's Arachnophobia, 1992's Sister Act, 1993's Addams Family Values and 1994's Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult.