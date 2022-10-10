Actress Eileen Ryan, Mother of Sean Penn, Dead at 94

Michael Penn, Eileen Ryan's oldest son, shared on Twitter Monday alongside a throwback photo of the actress, "We lost mom yesterday"

Published on October 10, 2022 04:28 PM
Eileen Ryan and mother of Sean Penn arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere of "Milk" at the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on November 13, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California.
Eileen Ryan. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Eileen Ryan, whose film and television career spanned over 50 years, has died. She was 94.

PEOPLE confirmed Ryan's death via an emailed release, which revealed that the actress died at her home on Sunday, one week before her birthday.

The oldest of Ryan's three sons, Michael Penn, also confirmed his mother's death on social media Monday. He tweeted alongside a throwback photo of Ryan, "We lost mom yesterday 💔."

An actress who got her start on television in the mid 1950s, Ryan was also known for being the mother of composer/songwriter Michael, 64, as well as actors Sean Penn and Chris Penn, the latter of whom died in 2006 at age 40. Aside from her youngest son, Chris, Ryan was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, actor/director Leo Penn, who died in 1998 at age 77.

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrities Who've Died in 2022

She began her screen career with a role on Goodyear Television Playhouse in 1955, before going on to appear in series like The Twilight Zone, Bonanza, Matlock and more.

Ryan's final role was in 2016's Rules Don't Apply, which she appeared in alongside a star-studded cast including Warren Beatty, Lily Collins, Annette Bening, Matthew Broderick and Alden Ehrenreich, the latter of whom played her character's grandson.

Director Sean Penn and Eileen Ryan at the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount Vantage "Into The Wild" at the Director's Guild of America on September 18, 2007 in Los Angeles, California.
Sean Penn and Eileen Ryan. E. Charbonneau/WireImage

Over her career, Ryan appeared in numerous projects both directed by and co-starring Sean, 62, including The Indian Runner (1991), I Am Sam (2001) and All the King's Men (2006). She also starred in 1988's Judgment in Berlin, directed by husband Leo.

Leo and Ryan met in 1957 during rehearsals for their production Iceman Cometh. The pair moved in together within a week of meeting and married a few months later, according to her obituary.

Ryan is survived by sons Michael and Sean, as well as family including grandchildren Dylan Penn and Hopper Penn — the daughter and son, respectively, of Sean and ex-wife Robin Wright.

