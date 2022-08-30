'Triangle of Sadness' Actress and Model Charlbi Dean Dead at 32

When Triangle of Sadness won the Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or earlier this year, Charlbi Dean said she "had the best year making this [movie] during one of the hardest times in my life"

By
Published on August 30, 2022 02:26 PM
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Charlbi Dean Kriek attends the photocall for "Triangle Of Sadness" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Actress and model Charlbi Dean died suddenly at age 32, PEOPLE confirmed Tuesday.

A rep for Dean — who stars in the upcoming film Triangle of Sadness, which won the Cannes Film Festival's highest honor, the Palme d'Or, this year — told TMZ that she died Monday in New York City from an unexpected and sudden illness. The illness has not been disclosed.

The South African born actress was active on her social media, with her final post shared several days ago. Dean posted a series of professional modeling pictures on Instagram.

Tributes poured in immediately from fans in the comment section. One commenter wrote, "Rest in Peace beautiful. You didn't know me but you were my big role model. Thank you for inspiring me."

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 25: Charlbi Dean wearing Chopard attends the "Chopard Loves Cinema" Gala Dinner at Hotel Martinez on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Chopard)
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty For Chopard

Another person commented, "Been following your career since I was a teen and would see you in the local South African fashion magazines. So sad to see you go so soon. Life sometimes doesn't make sense. Rest in peace."

Earlier this month, Dean posted a trailer for Triangle of Sadness, which is set for release in the U.S. on Oct. 7.

Dean plays model Yaya, a rich guest invited for a luxury cruise on a superyacht, but things go very wrong. The movie premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: attends the screening of "Triangle Of Sadness" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Samir Hussein/WireImage

The actress acknowledged the film's Cannes win on Instagram, writing at the time, "Congratulations our family we did it!!! @ruben_ostlund you're the GOAT I'm forever thankful for you for trusting me to be apart of your genius and my dear @sinaostlund Can't believe I had the best year making this during one of the hardest times in my life. Here's some pics of the year in Sweden and Greece during the pandemic. Forever and always our @triangleofsadness family."

Dean was known for roles in the 2010 South African film Spud and the superhero CW series Black Lightning.

