9 Actors Who Slammed Potential Reboots of Their Movies & Shows

Cary Elwes On The Princess Bride
Elwes masterfully shaded filmmakers who are rumored to be pursuing a remake of the beloved 1987 comedy.
“There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one,” he tweeted in response to a Variety report that SONY CEO Tony Vinciquerra has been approached by “very famous people” who want to redo the classic.
The actor’s character in the film, Westley, famously said a similar line to Buttercup (Robin Wright) as she was on the verge of plunging a dagger into her chest. “There’s a shortage of perfect breasts in this world. It would be a pity to damage yours,” he said, stopping the suicide attempt and revealing that he was not, in fact, dead.
Gene Wilder On Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Wilder’s iconic role as the reclusive candy man helped make 1971’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory a classic, and he was not pleased when a 2005 remake starring Johnny Depp and directed by Tim Burton messed with his legacy. “I think it’s an insult,” he told Turner Classic Movies. “Johnny Depp, I think, is a good actor, but I don’t care for that director. He’s a talented man, but I don’t care for him doing stuff like he did.”
Kim Cattrall On a Third Sex and the City Movie
In August 2019, Cattrall claimed that she was “bullied” because she declined to reprise her role for a third installation of the HBO show-turned-film franchise.
“I went past the finish line playing Samantha Jones because I loved Sex and the City,” she told The Guardian. “It was a blessing in so many ways but after the second movie I’d had enough.”
“I couldn’t understand why they wouldn’t just replace me with another actress instead of wasting time bullying,” she added. “No means no.”
Holly Marie Combs On Charmed
Combs was not pleased when news broke that The CW was producing a “fierce, funny, feminist” remake of the magical show.
“Guess we forgot to do that the first go around. Hmph,” Combs tweeted in January 2018. “Here’s the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like [showrunner] Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work.”
The actress tweeted about the new series again in May 2018, sharing a screenshot of a private conversation she had about the issue. “I will never understand what is fierce, funny, or feminist in creating a show that basically says the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago,” she wrote. “I hope the new show is far better than the marketing so the true legacy does remain. Reboots fair better when they honor the original as opposed to taking shots at the original.”
Michael Caine On Alfie
Although he’s friends with Jude Law, the actor who took over the playboy title role in 2004 following the 1966 original, Caine thinks he was “absolutely miscast.”
“At the end of the movie, Alfie says, ‘What’s it all about?’ But the minute Jude walks on, you see a young man who knows exactly what everything is all about,” Caine said in 2009, according to the Independent. “Alfie was a sort of innocent blunder, shagging birds here and there for a nice apple crumble. At the end he’s puzzled why everyone’s pissed off at him.”
He continued, “Jude, being so knowing looking, looked like it was deliberate and it became sinister instead of funny. It just became some guy who doesn’t care about women, he just screws them and leaves them — a male chauvinist pig, but with knowledge. I played an innocent male chauvinist pig.”
Kirsten Dunst On all the Subsequent Spider-Man Movies
Dunst played Mary Jane in three Spider-Man films from 2002-2007. Spidey has since hit the screen again in movies starring Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland, but the actress doesn’t think anything can stack up against the original. “We made the best ones, so who cares? I’m like, ‘You make it all you want.’ They’re just milking that cow for money. It’s so obvious. You know what I mean?'” she told Marie Claire in 2017.
Adam Brody On The O.C.
Although Brody isn’t opposed to the general idea of the teen drama being rebooted, he has no interest in bringing back his own character, Seth Cohen, for a new iteration.
“As for me, no [I wouldn’t be involved], I’m in another stage in my life,” he told GQ in August 2019. “And I feel silly saying no because they’re not doing it and I haven’t been asked, so who am I to turn down non-existent work? But the truth is, it’s not that I mind talking about it, and I haven’t fought hard to not to talk about it, I don’t care, I’m talking freely about it now, and I enjoy it to a certain degree. But as someone who would also like to be known for my other work, I can’t imagine dipping back into that pool to have another decade of conversation.”
Angela Lansbury On Beauty and the Beast
Lansbury, who voiced Mrs. Potts in the 1991 animated feature, just didn’t get why a live-action remake was necessary. “I was a bit taken aback, naturally. I thought, ‘Why? Why are we doing this over again?'” she told Entertainment Weekly about her initial reaction to news of the 2017 reboot.
“But, I guess, I don’t know why they’re doing it. But they are, and it will be interesting to see what they do with it,” she added. “I can’t understand what they’re going to do with it that will be better than what we’ve already done. And how they’re doing it live — it may turn out to be very entertaining and wonderful. It won’t be like the cartoon that we did, but it’s a good story — it’s one of the famous fairy stories that is known worldwide by children. Therefore, why not? I don’t blame them for doing it.”
Tara Strong, Elizabeth Daily & Cathy Cavadini On The Powerpuff Girls
After voicing the super trio from 1998 to 2005, the actors were heartbroken that Cartoon Network didn’t reach out to involve them in the 2016 reboot.
“I don’t remember ordering a stab in the heart today,” Strong tweeted about the announcement. “I have NO ILL FEELINGS 4 the actresses in the new #ppg, we were just beyond hurt we were NEVER asked … every role I breathe life into I love … this one hit me hard.”
Cavadini added, “Wow! This does hurt my heart,” while Daily wrote, “[Right] in the kisser! Hurts.”