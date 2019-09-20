9 Actors Who Slammed Potential Reboots of Their Movies & Shows

Elwes masterfully shaded filmmakers who are rumored to be pursuing a remake of the beloved 1987 comedy.

“There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one,” he tweeted in response to a Variety report that SONY CEO Tony Vinciquerra has been approached by “very famous people” who want to redo the classic.

The actor’s character in the film, Westley, famously said a similar line to Buttercup (Robin Wright) as she was on the verge of plunging a dagger into her chest. “There’s a shortage of perfect breasts in this world. It would be a pity to damage yours,” he said, stopping the suicide attempt and revealing that he was not, in fact, dead.