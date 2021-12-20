Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, and More Actors Who Learned to Sing for a Role

McConaughey, who voices a Koala named Buster Moon in Sing and Sing 2, didn't have much experience singing prior to the star-studded films.

"My history of singing? Showers, car drives, and to myself," McConaughey said during an interview with Today.

The actor sang Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe" in Sing, alongside Scarlett Johansson's character.

Although McConaughey didn't have any professional singing experience, he worked extra hard to nail his song.

"I'd heard the song, obviously," McConaughey told USA Today. "So I said, 'Leave the recording [going] and I'll do it over and over 20 times and we'll pick one out of there,'" he added.