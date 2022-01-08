Actors Who Have Played Elvis Presley in Movies and TV Shows

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor plays Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's biopic film, which is slated to release later this year. Fans got the first glimpse of Butler in character when the teaser trailer for the film was released in November 2021.

"I am just profoundly honored that Baz has invited me on this journey with him," Butler told Entertainment Tonight about his role. "It's an extraordinary privilege. And I just feel so blessed to be working with such singular directors like him and Quentin Tarantino."