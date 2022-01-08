Actors Who Have Played Elvis Presley in Movies and TV Shows

In honor of Elvis Presley's birthday on Jan. 8, look back at all the actors who have played the King of Rock and Roll in movies and shows, including Austin Butler, who stars in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis biopic 

By Kelsie Gibson January 08, 2022 08:00 AM

Austin Butler in Elvis

Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor plays Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's biopic film, which is slated to release later this year. Fans got the first glimpse of Butler in character when the teaser trailer for the film was released in November 2021. 

"I am just profoundly honored that Baz has invited me on this journey with him," Butler told Entertainment Tonight about his role. "It's an extraordinary privilege. And I just feel so blessed to be working with such singular directors like him and Quentin Tarantino."

Jonathan Rhys Meyers in Elvis

Credit: Monty Brinton/CBS Photo Archive via Getty

The Irish actor played the King of Rock and Roll in the 2005 CBS miniseries titled Elvis. The show documented the singer's early years in high school leading up to his rise to fame. 

Kurt Russell in Elvis

Credit: Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Russell has played many iconic figures (including Santa Claus!). But before donning the red suit, he wore a famous white one: Elvis' legendary Hawaii concert jumpsuit, in the 1979 TV movie titled Elvis, which originally aired on ABC. 

Interestingly enough, that isn't Russell's only connection to Elvis. The actor made his movie debut in Elvis' 1963 film It Happened at the World's Fair when he was only 9 years old. He also reportedly had an uncredited speaking role as Elvis Presley in Forrest Gump, though it's never been fully confirmed.

David Keith in Heartbreak Hotel

Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

Set in 1972, the Chris Columbus film follows the fictional kidnapping of Elvis, played by Keith. 

Harvey Keitel in Finding Graceland

Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

In this 1998 film, Keitel plays a man claiming to be Elvis Presley after he supposedly staged his own death. 

Bruce Campbell in Bubba Ho-Tep

Credit: Silver Sphere Corporation/Kobal/Shutterstock

Based on Joe R. Lansdale's novella of the same name, this 2002 comedy-horror certainly takes a different approach to Elvis' story. The film follows Campbell as a resident in a nursing home who claims to be Elvis.  

Michael Shannon in Elvis & Nixon

Credit: Amazon Studios/Kobal/Shutterstock

The award-winning actor played Elvis in 2016's Elvis & Nixon. The film centers around a meeting the singer and President Richard Nixon had at the White House on Dec. 21, 1970. 

Val Kilmer in True Romance

Credit: Warner Bros.

The Quentin Tarantino film mostly follows a couple on the run from the mob, but it does feature a quick appearance from Kilmer as an apparition of Elvis (though he's credited in the film as "Mentor"). 

Tyler Hilton in Walk the Line

Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

The singer and One Tree Hill actor played a young Elvis in the Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line, which starred Joaquin Phoenix as Cash and Reese Witherspoon as June Carter. 

Don Johnson in Elvis and the Beauty Queen

Credit: Columbia Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

The 1981 TV movie, which originally aired on NBC, told the story of Elvis's relationship with a beauty pageant contestant named Linda Thompson, whom he dated and traveled with in the last few years of his life. Johnson starred as Elvis while Stephanie Zimbalist played the aforementioned beauty queen, Linda. 

Jack White in Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Credit: Gemma La Mana/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

The 2007 comedy, which parodied biopics such as 2004's Ray and 2004's Walk the Line, featured an appearance from White Stripes musician Jack White as Elvis. The film also included several other celebrity cameos, including Paul Rudd, Jack Black, Justin Long, and Jason Schwartzman as the Beatles

Michael St. Gerard in Elvis

Credit: Everett

Gerad has actually played Elvis on multiple occasions. In 1989, he played the singer in two separate movies, Heart of Dixie and Great Balls of Fire!. He was later cast as the "Burning Love" singer in the 1990 TV series Elvis

Drake Milligan in Sun Records

Credit: Everett

The country singer played Elvis in the CMT series Sun Records, which ran for one season in 2017. In addition to Sun Records, Milligan also played Elvis in the 2014 short film Nobody

