Ben Affleck, Sandra Bullock and More People Who Have Won Razzies and Oscars

Bullock showed up at the 2010 Golden Raspberry Award ceremony with a cart full of copies of All About Steve, the film that earned her the award for worst actress. In her acceptance speech, Bullock challenged the audience to take their DVDs home and "really watch" her performance. "I will show up next year if you promise to watch the movie, I mean really watch it, and really consider if it was really and truly the worst performance. And if you're willing to watch it, then I will come back next year and I will give back the Razzie," she said. The very next day, The Blind Side star went home from the 82nd Academy Awards with the statue for Best Actress.