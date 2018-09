The one that got away. Bomer, 40, almost played Superman telling Josh Horowitz on his podcast Happy, Sad, Confused in 2015 that he almost landed the role when director Brett Ratner cast him. Sadly, it wasn’t meant to be with Bomer saying, “It was a month of, ‘OK, it looks like this is going to happen,’ and then it slowly fell apart,” adding, “It’s OK. I have zero regrets about that.”