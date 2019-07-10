Emmy-Winning Actor Rip Torn, Who Starred in Men in Black and Disney's Hercules, Dead at 88  

Image zoom Rip Torn J. Vespa/WireImage

Legendary actor Rip Torn has died. He was 88.

Torn died “peacefully” at his Lakeville, Connecticut home, a representative for the star confirmed to the Associated Press.

His wife Amy Wright and his daughters Katie Torn and Angelica Page were “by his side,” the representative told the outlet.

Born Elmore Rual Torn Jr. in Temple, Texas, Torn made his film debut in the 1956 film Baby Doll.

He then studied at the Actors Studio in New York under Lee Strasberg, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Torn went on to star in the play Sweet Bird of Youth and the film Pork Chop Hill in 1959, according to his IMDb.

He is credited for introducing his cousin Sissy Spacek to the entertainment industry, according to THR.

Torn gained national recognition for his role in Payday, which he starred in alongside singer David Bowie.

Since his debut, Torn accumulated a number of awards and nominees, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in 1983’s Cross Creek.

He’s received nine Emmy nominations: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for The Larry Sanders Show in 1993, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series again for The Larry Sanders Show in 1994 and 1995.

He won Outstanding Supporting Actor for a Comedy Series for his role as Arthur on the show in 1996.

His latest nomination came in 2008 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Done Geiss on 30 Rock.

Torn is also known for playing the voice of Zeus on the beloved Disney film Hercules in 1997 and his part as agency boss Zed in Men in Black also in 1997.

The actor also dabbled into directing with 1988’s The Telephone.

Torn has been married three times and has six children.

He was married to actress Ann Wedgeworth from 1956 to 1961 and they shared daughter Danae Torn.

In 1963 he married Geraldine Page and they remained married until her death in 1987. The couple shared daughter Angelica Page and twin sons Tony and Jon Torn.

He married Wright two years later. They shared daughters Katie and Claire Torn.