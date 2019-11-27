Actor and Model Godfrey Gao Tragically Dies at 35 After Collapsing on Set While Filming Game Show

Image zoom Godfrey Gao John Lamparski/Getty Images

Actor and model Godfrey Gao tragically died early Wednesday morning after collapsing on set. He was 35.

The Taiwanese-Canadian actor, best known for his role in the 2013 fantasy drama The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, was filming a game show called Chase Me when he suddenly fainted on the show’s set in China, WWD reports.

In a statement to the outlet, Gao’s management team Jetsta said first responders attempted to save his life for three hours but were sadly unsuccessful and that they are struggling to come to terms with the devastating news.

“In the early hours of Nov. 27, our beloved Godfrey collapsed while filming on set. Unfortunately following three hours of medical rescue efforts, he left us,” a Jetsta spokesperson said. “We are very shocked and saddened and even until now find it impossible to accept.”

“Thank you media friends and every fan of Godfrey’s for their concern. His management and team were present and his family were urgently rushed to the location,” the spokesperson continued. “Please respect Godfrey’s family in this time of sorrow and refrain from disturbing them. We will accompany Godfrey’s family to handle discreet funeral arrangements. Thank you, everyone.”

At this time, it is unclear what caused Gao to collapse and die.

Reps for the actor did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Gao rose to fame as an actor, making his television debut in a series called Bull Fighting in 2007.

From there, the actor went on to star in a number of television shows, including Momo Love, Never Give Up Dodo, God of War Zhao Yun, and most notably, Remembering Lichuan.

Though his film debut was in 2008, one of Gao’s biggest roles came in 2013 when he played the part of Magnus Bane in The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones. He also appeared in 2017’s The Jade Pendant as Tom.

Most recently, Gao starred in the Chinese blockbuster Shanghai Fortress as Yang Jiannan.

Besides acting, Gao also pursued a career in modeling. The Taiwan native became the first Asian model to be cast by Louis Vuitton and appeared in their 2011 advertisement campaigns, according to WWD.

Chase Me, the game show that Gao was filming at the time of his death, is described as a “real-life version of cat and mouse” and is filmed at night. Two teams, which consist of celebrities, cast members, and regular people, are expected to compete in a series of physical tasks.

At this time, it is unclear if production will continue in the wake of Gao’s death.

A rep for the Mainland Chinese channel Zhejiang Television did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.