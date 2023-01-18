Actor Julian Sands Missing After Going Hiking on Deadly Mount Baldy in California

Julian Sands has disappeared after hiking up Southern California's deadly Mount Baldy.

Authorities are currently looking for the Ocean's Thirteen actor, 65, after his family reported him missing Friday, PEOPLE confirms.

"Around 7:30pm on Friday, Jan 13, a hiker was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area," San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Corporal Nathan Campos tells PEOPLE.

"A search crew was sent out, but because of weather conditions, they were pulled on Saturday. Helicopters and drones will be out there to continue to search, weather permitting."

The English actor, who starred in a host of films throughout the 1980s such as Warlock and Leaving Las Vegas, currently lives in North Hollywood, per ABC 7.

Representatives for Sands did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The department is also searching for another man Bob Gregory, of Hawthorne, who has been missing since Monday, according to ABC 7. He was hiking in the nearby area of Crystal Lake in the San Gabriel Mountains.

The search for the men comes as the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department issued a warning to hikers in the area amid severe weather conditions.

"Over the last four weeks, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Search and Rescue (SAR) Teams have responded to 14 rescue missions on Mt Baldy and in the surrounding area," police said in a news release via Facebook on Wednesday.

"These rescue missions have been for lost, stranded and/or injured hikers. Unfortunately, during these past 4 weeks, two hikers did not survive after falling and injuring themselves," it added.

Police reiterated that the weather in the mountain is "adverse and extremely dangerous" amid high winds and recent severe storms across the state.

"The snow has turned to ice making hiking extremely dangerous," said the sheriff's department in its post.

The mountain is popular with hikers and is an hour's drive from downtown Los Angeles.

Sands' disappearance also comes just days after a woman, Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas, known as "the dancing hiking queen", slid to her death in the area.

RELATED VIDEO: Extreme Weather Has Killed 12 in California in 10 Days — and More Rains Are Coming: 'Be Cautious'

Prior to the tragedy, Gonzalez-Landas posted a video on her Facebook documenting her final hiking trip.

Wearing a headlamp and a bright-colored jacket in the dark, Gonzalez-Landas said in the clip, "It's go time! Lots of people out today."

Her daughter Jasmine Rosado described her as "a beacon of light to everyone who knew her and was always ready to lend a helping hand," in a GoFundMe to help pay for her funeral.

In 2020, a 52-year-old California hiker's remains were found four months after he went up Mount Baldy.

Sreenivas "Sree" Mokkapati was reported missing on Dec. 8 of that year after he was separated from his hiking group.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the mountain was covered in snow at the time of Mokkapati's disappearance, and nighttime temperatures were near freezing.

A team of 126 people went out in search of Mokkapati, but their efforts were called off days later when 32-year-old Timothy Staples — a 9-year veteran of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department — fell from the mountain and died, the Mercury News reported at the time.