Actor Julian Sands Missing After Going Hiking on Deadly Mount Baldy in California

Authorities have responded to 14 rescue missions on Mount Baldy in the last four weeks, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a news briefing

By
Published on January 18, 2023 07:18 PM
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 3: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally retouched) Julian Sands attends the photo call for 'The Painted Bird' during the 76th Venice Film Festival on September 3, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images)
Photo: Kurt Krieger/Corbis/Getty

Julian Sands has disappeared after hiking up Southern California's deadly Mount Baldy.

Authorities are currently looking for the Ocean's Thirteen actor, 65, after his family reported him missing Friday, PEOPLE confirms.

"Around 7:30pm on Friday, Jan 13, a hiker was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area," San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Corporal Nathan Campos tells PEOPLE.

"A search crew was sent out, but because of weather conditions, they were pulled on Saturday. Helicopters and drones will be out there to continue to search, weather permitting."

The English actor, who starred in a host of films throughout the 1980s such as Warlock and Leaving Las Vegas, currently lives in North Hollywood, per ABC 7.

Representatives for Sands did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The department is also searching for another man Bob Gregory, of Hawthorne, who has been missing since Monday, according to ABC 7. He was hiking in the nearby area of Crystal Lake in the San Gabriel Mountains.

The search for the men comes as the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department issued a warning to hikers in the area amid severe weather conditions.

"Over the last four weeks, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Search and Rescue (SAR) Teams have responded to 14 rescue missions on Mt Baldy and in the surrounding area," police said in a news release via Facebook on Wednesday.

"These rescue missions have been for lost, stranded and/or injured hikers. Unfortunately, during these past 4 weeks, two hikers did not survive after falling and injuring themselves," it added.

Police reiterated that the weather in the mountain is "adverse and extremely dangerous" amid high winds and recent severe storms across the state.

"The snow has turned to ice making hiking extremely dangerous," said the sheriff's department in its post.

The mountain is popular with hikers and is an hour's drive from downtown Los Angeles.

Sands' disappearance also comes just days after a woman, Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas, known as "the dancing hiking queen", slid to her death in the area.

RELATED VIDEO: Extreme Weather Has Killed 12 in California in 10 Days — and More Rains Are Coming: 'Be Cautious'

Prior to the tragedy, Gonzalez-Landas posted a video on her Facebook documenting her final hiking trip.

Wearing a headlamp and a bright-colored jacket in the dark, Gonzalez-Landas said in the clip, "It's go time! Lots of people out today."

Her daughter Jasmine Rosado described her as "a beacon of light to everyone who knew her and was always ready to lend a helping hand," in a GoFundMe to help pay for her funeral.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In 2020, a 52-year-old California hiker's remains were found four months after he went up Mount Baldy.

Sreenivas "Sree" Mokkapati was reported missing on Dec. 8 of that year after he was separated from his hiking group.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the mountain was covered in snow at the time of Mokkapati's disappearance, and nighttime temperatures were near freezing.

A team of 126 people went out in search of Mokkapati, but their efforts were called off days later when 32-year-old Timothy Staples — a 9-year veteran of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department — fell from the mountain and died, the Mercury News reported at the time.

Related Articles
M3GAN in M3GAN directed by Gerard Johnstone.
'M3GAN' Sequel 'M3GAN 2.0' Will Open in Theaters in 2025
michael jackson, Antoine Fuqua
Michael Jackson Biopic in the Works from 'Training Day' Director Antoine Fuqua
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend a special screening of "Maybe I Do" hosted by Fifth Season and Vertical at Crosby Street Hotel on January 17, 2023 in New York City
Richard Gere Steps Out with Wife Alejandra Silva at 'Maybe I Do' Special Screening
Austin Butler and Denzel Washington
Austin Butler Calls Mentor Denzel Washington 'the Godfather of Acting'
Adam Sandler, Brendan Fraser and Steve Buscemi
Brendan Fraser Recalls Landing 'Airheads' Even Though He's 'Not a Musician': 'I Don't Play the Guitar'
Director James Cameron attends Red Carpet Green Dress at the Private Residence of Jonas Tahlin, CEO of Absolut Elyx on February 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
James Cameron Says Every 'Avatar' Sequel Will Feature a New Narrator: 'Giving Something Away Here'
Andrea Riseborough attends The BAFTA Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Gwyneth Paltrow, Edward Norton and More Are Helping Andrea Riseborough's Best Actress Oscar Chances
RRR
What Is 'RRR' ? All About the Award-Winning Film Generating Oscar Buzz
Julianne Moore Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Husband Bart Freundlich
Julianne Moore Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Husband Bart Freundlich: 'Beyond Happy You Were Born'
Actors Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum attend the European Premiere of "Magic Mike XXL" at Vue West End on June 30, 2015 in London, England.
Channing Tatum Says His Divorce from Jenna Dewan Was 'Super Scary and Terrifying' at First
Channing Tatum, Ghost
Channing Tatum Says He's Planning a Remake of 'Ghost' : 'We're Going to Do Something Different'
Vin Diesel attends the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Bloodshot" ; Avatar The Way of Water - 2022
Vin Diesel Is Not in 'Avatar' Sequels, Producer Confirms After Actor's Quotes Were Taken 'Out of Context'
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1556 -- Pictured: Actor Jeremy Renner during an interview on Monday, November 22, 2021
Jeremy Renner Says He's with His 'Family at Home' as He Recovers from Snowplow Accident
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 25: Producer Steven Spielberg (L) and his daughter Destry Allyn Spielberg attend the New York Premiere of "Transformers: Age Of Extinction" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on June 25, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Paramount)
Steven Spielberg Calls Daughter Destry's Upcoming Directorial Debut 'Exciting for the Whole Family'
Ezra Miller lands at LAX airport after pleading guilty to unlawfully trespassing at a neighbour's house and avoiding going to prison. The Flash actor wore an eye-catching outfit as they strolled through the airport in Los Angeles. Wearing a bold animal printed shirt, Ezra was ready to smoke after their flight. It's been a tumultuous couple of years for the 30-year-old who was also arrested twice in Hawaii in 2022. In Vermont they had been accused of breaking in to a house and stealing alcohol last May. In a statement, Miller's lawyer said: "Ezra Miller pled guilty this morning to a misdemeanour unlawful trespass in Vermont Superior Court and accepted the conditions imposed by the court. Ezra would like to thank the court and the community for their trust and patience throughout this process, and would once again like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health."
Ezra Miller Seen at L.A. Airport After Pleading Guilty to Unlawfully Trespassing and Avoiding Prison
TAORMINA, ITALY - JUNE 18: Jeremy Renner attends Baume & Mercier - 62 Taormina Film Fest Gala Dinner on June 18, 2016 in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Posts Photo of Snowy Home as He Recovers at Hospital: 'Missing My Happy Place'