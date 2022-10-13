Jeremy Sumpter is living happily ever after!

The 33-year-old actor — best known for playing the titular character in 2003's Peter Pan — married fiancée Elizabeth Treadway on Oct. 1 in Columbia, Tennessee.

PEOPLE has exclusive photos from the event, captured by Amanda Trout of Blacc Velvett Media/White Velvett Photography, which show the bride and groom posing amid an open, tree-lined landscape.

Treadway tells PEOPLE the wedding, held at Antrim Celebrations, was "the best day of my life," raving, "Everyone loved the flowers, décor, food and venue."

Sumpter agrees it was the "best day ever," adding, "I got to marry the love of my life with all of my closest friends and family there to watch. It was absolutely perfect!"

Jeremy Sumpter and Elizabeth Treadway's wedding. Amanda Trout Owner of Blacc Velvett Media + White Velvett Photography

For the event, the bride wore a strapless, lace-adorned gown featuring a sweetheart neckline, accessorizing at one point with a long veil and, at another, a delicate coordinating cape.

Sumpter, meanwhile, looked dashing in a traditional dark suit, donning a boutonniere that matched his new wife's multicolor bouquet.

Wedding planners/designers Margot and Tricia of Clemmie Grace Designs tell PEOPLE the couple "wanted a wedding where family and friends could gather and celebrate, reminisce and look forward."

As for the décor, Treadway and Sumpter opted for "long farm tables, vintage amber goblets, velvet fern-green napkins, luscious greenery and florals, and, of course, the ambience of candles and string lights."

Also including touches from Willow and Vine Floral and Kathy Ross Catering, the wedding was "a magical night reminiscent of Tuscany in the fall," the designers say.

Jeremy Sumpter and Elizabeth Treadway's wedding. Amanda Trout Owner of Blacc Velvett Media + White Velvett Photography

They add that the bride's "one request was to dance on the grass, barefoot, under the stars" — and "she did just that."

Additionally, "Jeremy's one request was to have karaoke in the barn," Margot and Tricia say. "In fact, [Jeremy and Elizabeth] met at a karaoke bar."

"Needless to say, the guests were very talented and did not disappoint," they add.

Keeping with their nature-embracing theme, the couple's elegant wedding cake boasted four white-frosted tiers decorated with a colorfully artsy floral design.

Treadway gives a shoutout to Margot, Tricia and day-of coordinator Kim Morgan, saying, "You girls killed it. We couldn't be happier. Thanks for making it perfect."

Jeremy Sumpter and Elizabeth Treadway's wedding cake. Amanda Trout Owner of Blacc Velvett Media + White Velvett Photography

Sumpter announced his engagement to Treadway in August, posting a sweet photo of the pair amid a forest-like backdrop. "Yup … it's happening :) 💍 #putaringonit," the actor wrote in his caption as they showed off Treadway's new bling.

Peter Pan was the first live-action version of the story with an actual boy playing the title role, starring a then-14-year-old Sumpter alongside Rachel Hurd-Wood as Wendy Darling and Jason Isaacs as Captain Hook.

Following his starring role in Peter Pan, Sumpter went on to appear in several films and television series, including Friday Night Lights in the recurring role of J.D. McCoy.

He is currently working on a film in Chicago called F U Big Pharma, before taking off on his honeymoon with Treadway. The film will be Sumpter's fourth in the past year, including The Fall and Chapel.

Fans can catch Sumpter in Holiday Harmony alongside Brooke Shields and Annelise Cepero, out Nov. 24 on HBO Max.