Actor Isaac Kappy Dead After He 'Forced Himself Off' a Bridge and Was Hit by a Car

Actor Isaac Kappy died after he “forced himself off” a bridge on Monday morning in Arizona. He was 42.

The actor, who had a small role in Thor, died at the scene in Bellemont after being struck by a car, Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“On May 13, 2019 at 7:26 a.m., troopers were called to Interstate 40 eastbound at Transwestern Road (milepost 185) for a subject who forced himself off the Transwestern Rd. bridge onto Interstate 40,” the statement read.

It continued, “He was then struck by a passing car. The man has been identified as 42-year-old Issac Kappy of Albuquerque, NM. Mr. Kappy died on-scene.”

Graves said the incident was being investigated as a suicide.

Before his death, Kappy wrote a lengthy Instagram post which he captioned, “Beware the man that has nothing to lose, for he has nothing to protect.”

Within the post, Kappy wrote, “Over the course of the last week, through introspection that should have happened MANY years ago, I have come to some stark revelations about my character. It is a testament to my utter arrogance that these revelations had not come sooner.”

“You see, I believed myself to be a good guy,” he continued. “I HAVE NOT been a good guy. In fact, I have been a pretty bad guy throughout my life. I have sold drugs. I have tax delinquencies. I have debts. I have abused my body with cigarettes, drugs and alcohol. I have been abusive to people WHO LOVED ME, including my FAMILY.”

Kappy added he “committed an act so flippantly, without thought, that will become synonymous with short-sightedness and petty, vile greed” although he did not provide further details.

The actor apologized to his friends as well, one of whom was Paris Jackson, who accused Kappy of choking her at a party they were both at in 2018.

“To the MANY people I have acted abusively towards, I am very, very sorry,” Kappy wrote. “To my former friends I have used and betrayed, I am sorry. To those I have deceived, I am sorry, although I must say, in my SHEER ARROGANCE, I did not even realize that I had been a bad actor all along.”

He continued, “I have been lacking in gratitude, humility, honor, service, and proper care for others. I have not honored the light of God within. This lesson has come too late for me, but perhaps it can inspire you.”

“I will be using the remainder of my time on earth to atone for my transgressions, and to seek the light within, in others and myself,” he concluded.

Throughout his career, Kappy appeared in films such as Terminator Salvation, Thor and The Babysitter.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.