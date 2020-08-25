Allan Rich, Star of Serpico, Quiz Show, Dies at 94

The actor overcame being blacklisted in Hollywood in the 1950s

Allan Rich, an esteemed and versatile actor who was blacklisted early in his career, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 94.

The longtime actor died Saturday of progressive dementia at the Lillian Booth Actors Home in Englewood, New Jersey, his family told USA Today.

Born Benjamin Normal Shultz on Feb. 8, 1926, the Bronx native found a love for acting at a young age.

He performed in live stage productions as a child and made his Broadway debut in 1943 in I'll Take the High Road.

Rich continued his career in theater through the 1950s until he joined the Theater Action Committee and was deemed a communist for trying to free a wrongly convicted Black man in Mississippi, according to Variety.

His civil rights advocacy put him on the Hollywood blacklist, which he eventually overcame years later, the outlet reported.

In 1966, Rich was back onstage in Journey of the Fifth Horse where he starred along a young Dustin Hoffman.

Image zoom Michael Germana/Everett Collection

Image zoom Buena Vista Pictures/ Courtesy Everett Collection

His big break came in 1973 when he was cast as District Attorney Herman Tauber in Sidney Lumet's crime drama Serpico.

Rich continued to make a name for himself onscreen, appearing in more than 130 movies and TV shows throughout his life.

Other notable roles include in the 1994 drama Quiz Show and Steven Spielberg's Amistad in 1997.

"I am grateful to my father for giving me the love of the theater, playfulness, a big heart and a commitment to social justice," Rich's daughter Marian told USA Today in an email.

Rich later used his talents to develop his own acting technique, teaching famous students like Jamie Lee Cutis and Sharon Stone in their early careers, the outlet reported.

His most recent role was in Zach Braff's 2014 drama Wish I Was Here.

His wife of 63 years, Elaine, worked as a well-known Hollywood manager before her death in 2015, Entertainment Tonight reported.

"In his final years at the Actors Home he thrived after my mother passed," Marian added in her statement to USA Today. "For a guy who dropped out of Taft High School in the Bronx, he did good!"