Accuser Urges D.A. to 'Immediately Arrest' Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears amid Molestation Lawsuit

The woman accusing Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears of child sexual abuse is asking for their immediate arrest in a new letter to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

In a letter obtained by PEOPLE that's dated Monday, the anonymous plaintiff, going by Jane Doe, asked Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón to "immediately arrest and prosecute" Haddish, 42, and Spears, 47, "for the sexual assault and molestation of my brother and me."

In her lawsuit filed last week, the now-22-year-old woman claims she and her younger brother (who was 7 at the time of the alleged abuse in 2014) were groomed and filmed doing sexually explicit acts under the guise of a comedy sketch about pedophilia while unsupervised by a guardian.

Haddish and Spears are being sued for intentional infliction of emotional distress, gross negligence, sexual battery, sexual harassment and sexual abuse of a minor. Haddish is also sued for negligence supervision/failure to warn, breach of fiduciary duty and constructive fraud.

Jane Doe alleged in her letter to the D.A. that her mom had filed a police report back in January 2020 in Las Vegas about Haddish and Spears and it was shifted to the Los Angeles Police Department. She alleged that their complaint was treated as "not a priority" and investigators had "not taken these allegations seriously."

"This matter's breadth and complexity require your jurisdictional powers and resources to tackle and end the stream [of] depravity committed by Haddish and Spears. My brother and I are prepared to speak with investigators and prosecutors from your office and provide you with irrefutable evidence that substantiates our allegations," Jane Doe wrote to the D.A.

Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears. Rich Fury/Getty; Bobby Bank/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In a Tuesday statement, a spokesperson for the D.A.'s office said, "We are aware of news reports that a letter was sent to the Los Angeles District Attorney's office regarding the alleged sexually exploitive conduct of Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears. Unfortunately, we have not yet received the letter. We are connecting with law enforcement partners to determine whether there is an open investigation into the matter."

"We take these allegations very seriously and the matter will receive a thorough review if/when it is presented to us," the statement concluded.

Attorneys for Haddish did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment. A rep for Spears referred to his lawyer's previous statement: "He isn't going to fall for any shakedown."

In a statement on Instagram Monday morning, Haddish addressed the allegations, saying, "I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I'm right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there's very little that I can say right now."

"But," she continued, "clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn't funny at all - and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can."

Haddish's lawyer said last week in a statement about the lawsuit that the plaintiff's mother "has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years. Every attorney who has initially taken on her case — and there were several — ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down."

Added the attorney, "Now, [the mother] has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action."

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.