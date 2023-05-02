Academy Updates Oscars Rules and Penalties for Online Campaigning After 'To Leslie' Controversy

New rules and penalties are now in place for Oscar campaigning following controversy from this year's ceremony.

In January, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said it would be reviewing its policies for online campaigning after some spoke out about the movie To Leslie's campaign that got actress Andrea Riseborough a surprise last-minute nomination. Later that month, the Academy said it found "social media and outreach campaigning tactics that caused concern" that season.

Now, on Monday, the Academy's Board of Governors approved updated campaign promotional regulations and awards rules for next year's award season. It said this is the "most significant overhaul" of the guidelines since they were put in place in 1994.

Under the "Communications in Public Forums Including Social Media" section, the rules state that Academy members, movie companies or individuals associated with eligible movies cannot "State voting decisions, preferences or strategies; Encourage or discourage members to vote for any motion picture, performance or achievement; Reference a motion picture meeting, not meeting or exceeding Oscars eligibility requirements, such as Inclusion Standards or theatrical distribution thresholds; or Share misleading or false information about a motion picture, performance, or achievement."

Oscars statuettes. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Other "substantive" changes to the rules, per a press release, regarded clarifications on private events and gatherings; general and direct communications to Academy members; "For Your Consideration" screenings, Q&A sessions and panel discussions; plus "expanded language on regulation violations and penalties, including the process for reporting and reviewing a violation."

Prior to this past year's nominations, most Oscars analysts hadn't predicted Riseborough as a frontrunner for a nomination (though she earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination). However, a last-minute social media campaign with endorsements from celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet, Edward Norton and more rallying together boosted her during the voting period.

Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie (2022). Momentum Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

In its January statement, the Academy said it wouldn't take away Riseborough's nomination, her first.

"Based on concerns that surfaced last week around the To Leslie awards campaign, the Academy began a review into the film's campaigning tactics. The Academy has determined the activity in question does not rise to the level that the film's nomination should be rescinded," Academy CEO Bill Kramer said in a statement at the time. "However, we did discover social media and outreach campaigning tactics that caused concern. These tactics are being addressed with the responsible parties directly."

"The purpose of the Academy's campaign regulations is to ensure a fair and ethical awards process — these are core values of the Academy. Given this review, it is apparent that components of the regulations must be clarified to help create a better framework for respectful, inclusive, and unbiased campaigning," he added. "These changes will be made after this awards cycle and will be shared with our membership. The Academy strives to create an environment where votes are based solely on the artistic and technical merits of the eligible films and achievements."

The 96th annual Oscars will air live Sunday, March 10, 2024, on ABC.