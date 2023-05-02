Academy Updates Oscars Rules and Penalties for Online Campaigning After 'To Leslie' Controversy

The Academy called it the "most significant overhaul" yet on its rules for campaigning fairly for Oscar nominations

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on May 2, 2023 02:29 PM
Oscars statuettes
Photo: Matt Petit - Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

New rules and penalties are now in place for Oscar campaigning following controversy from this year's ceremony.

In January, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said it would be reviewing its policies for online campaigning after some spoke out about the movie To Leslie's campaign that got actress Andrea Riseborough a surprise last-minute nomination. Later that month, the Academy said it found "social media and outreach campaigning tactics that caused concern" that season.

Now, on Monday, the Academy's Board of Governors approved updated campaign promotional regulations and awards rules for next year's award season. It said this is the "most significant overhaul" of the guidelines since they were put in place in 1994.

Under the "Communications in Public Forums Including Social Media" section, the rules state that Academy members, movie companies or individuals associated with eligible movies cannot "State voting decisions, preferences or strategies; Encourage or discourage members to vote for any motion picture, performance or achievement; Reference a motion picture meeting, not meeting or exceeding Oscars eligibility requirements, such as Inclusion Standards or theatrical distribution thresholds; or Share misleading or false information about a motion picture, performance, or achievement."

Governors Awards
Oscars statuettes. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Other "substantive" changes to the rules, per a press release, regarded clarifications on private events and gatherings; general and direct communications to Academy members; "For Your Consideration" screenings, Q&A sessions and panel discussions; plus "expanded language on regulation violations and penalties, including the process for reporting and reviewing a violation."

Prior to this past year's nominations, most Oscars analysts hadn't predicted Riseborough as a frontrunner for a nomination (though she earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination). However, a last-minute social media campaign with endorsements from celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet, Edward Norton and more rallying together boosted her during the voting period.

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie (2022). Momentum Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

In its January statement, the Academy said it wouldn't take away Riseborough's nomination, her first.

"Based on concerns that surfaced last week around the To Leslie awards campaign, the Academy began a review into the film's campaigning tactics. The Academy has determined the activity in question does not rise to the level that the film's nomination should be rescinded," Academy CEO Bill Kramer said in a statement at the time. "However, we did discover social media and outreach campaigning tactics that caused concern. These tactics are being addressed with the responsible parties directly."

"The purpose of the Academy's campaign regulations is to ensure a fair and ethical awards process — these are core values of the Academy. Given this review, it is apparent that components of the regulations must be clarified to help create a better framework for respectful, inclusive, and unbiased campaigning," he added. "These changes will be made after this awards cycle and will be shared with our membership. The Academy strives to create an environment where votes are based solely on the artistic and technical merits of the eligible films and achievements."

The 96th annual Oscars will air live Sunday, March 10, 2024, on ABC.

Related Articles
Andrea Riseborough attends The BAFTA Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Andrea Riseborough Calls Debate Surrounding Her Oscar Nomination 'Necessary': 'I Want to Listen'
TO LESLIE, Andrea Riseborough
Academy Will Not Rescind Andrea Riseborough's Oscar Nomination But Notes 'Tactics That Caused Concern'
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Dame Emma Thompson arrives at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Emma Thompson Says Intense Campaigns for Two Oscar Wins Made Her 'Seriously Ill'
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
A Timeline of Andrea Riseborough's Oscar Nomination Controversy
Andrea Riseborough attends The BAFTA Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Academy Conducting Review of Oscars Campaign Rules After Surprise Andrea Riseborough Nomination
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: Marc Maron attends the DreamWorks Animations Special Screening Of "The Bad Guys" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on April 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Andrea Riseborough attends The BAFTA Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Marc Maron Slams Academy for Andrea Riseborough Oscar Nod Investigation: She's 'Not Undeserving'
Leslie Jordan as Phil in Season 3 of CALL ME KAT
Leslie Jordan's Life in Photos
Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh accepts the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
Michelle Yeoh Gives Inspiring Best Actress Speech About Never Being 'Past Your Prime' at Oscars 2023
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Christina Ricci attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Andrea Riseborough attends The BAFTA Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Christina Ricci Says Academy's 'Backward' Review of Andrea Riseborough Oscar Nom 'Feels Elitist'
A child psychologist Play therapist colors with a girl and her mom during a play therapy
Does Your Child Need Therapy? Look No Further Than These Online Therapy Companies
Therapy group listens attentively as young woman shares
Our 11 Picks for Group Therapy that You Can Access from Your Couch at Home
Andrea Riseborough attends The BAFTA Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Gwyneth Paltrow, Edward Norton and More Are Helping Andrea Riseborough's Best Actress Oscar Chances
Every Year's Best Director Oscar Winner
Every Best Director Oscar Winner, Ever
Halle Berry, Michelle Yeoh
Halle Berry Gets Emotional While Presenting Michelle Yeoh with History-Making Award at Oscars 2023
Ovulation test showing positive result and calendar
9 At-Home Fertility Tests to Help Guide Your Reproductive Journey
Sarah Polley and Danielle Deadwyler as Mamie Till-Mobley
'Women Talking' Director Sarah Polley Urges Fans to Watch 'Incredible' 'Till' Despite Oscars Snub