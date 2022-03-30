Academy Says Inquiry Into Will Smith Hitting Chris Rock on Oscars Stage 'Will Take a Few Weeks'

Will Smith has since apologized for hitting Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars on Sunday, minutes before he then won Best Actor

The Academy's investigation of the situation surrounding Will Smith striking Chris Rock onstage at the 94th Academy Awards in front of millions of viewers could take weeks to pan out.

In a letter sent to members Tuesday and obtained by The Hollywood Reporter and other outlets, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said they are "upset and outraged" that the "celebration" of the nominees was "overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior on stage by" Will, 53.

"To be clear, we condemn Mr. Smith's actions that transpired Sunday night," the letter added. "As outlined in our bylaws, the Academy's Board of Governors will now make a determination on appropriate action for Mr. Smith. As governed by California law regarding members of nonprofit organizations like the Academy, and set forth in our Standards of Conduct, this must follow an official process that will take a few weeks."

"We will continue to update you on any developments, but we also ask that you respect your Board, Academy staff and the process as this unfolds so it can work in the considered way it was intended and mandated," they continued. "Please trust that the Board of Governors will conduct this process in a manner that is both expedient and respectful of all involved while maintaining the standards of the Academy."

On Monday, Will apologized to Rock for striking him onstage after reacting "emotionally" to a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," the Best Actor winner added. "Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.I am a work in progress."