All the Stars at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala 

George and Amal Clooney, Julia Roberts and Regina Hall were among the big names at the starry night in Los Angeles on Oct. 15

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan

Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood.  Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 16, 2022 05:38 PM
01 of 35

Amal & George Clooney

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: (L-R) Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
02 of 35

Rebel Wilson & Julia Roberts

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: (L-R) Rebel Wilson and Honoree Julia Roberts attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
03 of 35

Jodie Turner-Smith

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: Jodie Turner-Smith attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
04 of 35

Regina Hall

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: Regina Hall attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
05 of 35

Mindy Kaling & BJ Novak

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: (L-R) Mindy Kaling and B. J. Novak attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
06 of 35

Alicia Vikander

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: Alicia Vikander attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
07 of 35

Diana Ross

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: Diana Ross performs onstage at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
08 of 35

Precious Lee & Amber Valletta

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: (L-R) Precious Lee and Amber Valletta attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
09 of 35

Hailey Bieber

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: Hailey Bieber attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
10 of 35

Selma Blair

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: Selma Blair attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
11 of 35

Drew Kuhse & Allison Janney

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: (L-R) Drew Kuhse and Allison Janney attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
12 of 35

Alexandra Daddario

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: Alexandra Daddario attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
13 of 35

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: (L-R) Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
14 of 35

Emma Stone

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: Emma Stone attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
15 of 35

Keke Palmer

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: Keke Palmer attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
16 of 35

Kaitlyn Dever

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: Kaitlyn Dever attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
17 of 35

Julianne Margulies

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: Julianna Margulies attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
18 of 35

Christina Ricci

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: Christina Ricci attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
19 of 35

Mia Goth & Ti West

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: (L-R) Mia Goth and Ti West attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
20 of 35

Ross Naess & Evan Ross

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: (L-R) Ross Naess and Evan Ross attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
21 of 35

Jessica Chastain & Eddie Redmayne

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: (L-R) Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
22 of 35

Alana & Este Haim

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: (L-R) Alana Haim and Este Haim attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
23 of 35

Adrien Brody

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: Adrien Brody attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
24 of 35

Michelle Yeoh

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: Michelle Yeoh attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
25 of 35

Sterling K. Brown

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: Sterling K. Brown attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
26 of 35

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: (L-R) Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
27 of 35

Thuso Mbedu

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: Thuso Mbedu attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
28 of 35

Eiza Gonzalez & Kaia Gerber

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: (L-R) Eiza Gonzalez and Kaia Gerber attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
29 of 35

Jaya Harper, Laura Dern, Taylor Russell & Luca Guadagnino

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: (L-R) Jaya Harper, Laura Dern, Taylor Russell and Luca Guadagnino attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
30 of 35

Olivia Wilde & Stephen Galloway

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: (L-R) Olivia Wilde and Stephen Galloway attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
31 of 35

Tilda Swinton & Lena Dunham

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: (L-R) Honoree Tilda Swinton and Lena Dunham attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
32 of 35

Ava DuVernay & Chloé Zhao

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: (L-R) Ava DuVernay and Chloé Zhao attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
33 of 35

Leslie Mann & Judd Apatow

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: (L-R) Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
34 of 35

Lily Collins

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: Lily Collins attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
35 of 35

Jonathan Majors & Colman Domingo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: (L-R) Jonathan Majors and Colman Domingo attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Related Articles
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts to Receive Icon Award at 2022 Academy Museum Gala
Toronto Film Festival EW Awardist Party
Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne Reunite, Plus Billy Idol, Cate Blanchett, Hayley Kiyoko and More
2022 Toronto International Film Festival - "Devotion" Premiere
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Turn Heads in Toronto, Plus Carrie Underwood, Regina Hall and More
Jessica Chastain attends "The Good Nurse" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Jessica Chastain Gets Pumped in Toronto, Plus Gabrielle Union, Kourtney & Travis, Lady Gaga and More
Jon Hamm attends a special screening of Miramax's "Confess, Fletch" at The West Hollywood EDITION
Jon Hamm Hits a Premiere in West Hollywood, Plus George & Amal Clooney, Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson and More
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1327 -- Pictured: Singer Gwen Stefani arrives on September 8, 2022
Gwen Stefani Visits Seth Meyers, Plus The Woman King Cast, Kenan Thompson and More
George Clooney, Founder of Roybal Film and Television Advisory Board, speaks onstage during Roybal Film and Television Magnet Open House
George Clooney Hits the Stage in L.A., Plus Chrissy Teigen, Quinta Brunson and More
Kaia Jordan Gerber and Cindy Crawford attend Edward Enninful OBE "A Visible Man" book launch presented by Citi at Sunset Tower Hotel
Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford Celebrate in L.A., Plus Zac Efron, Serena Williams and More
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the "The Inspection" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Stun in Toronto, Plus Kate Bosworth & Justin Long, Daniel Radcliffe and More
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon Battle of the Sexes Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Arianna Madix and Mya Allen -- (Photo by: Monica Schipper/Bravo via Getty Images)
BravoCon 2022: All the Housewives and Bravo Stars Stopping by the Fan Convention
2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Every Can't-Miss Outfit from Oscars Weekend 2022
2022 Pilgrimage Festival
From Jon and Elle to Brandi and Brittney: See the Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Pilgrimage 2022
2022 Riot Fest Roundup
Ready to Rock? Check Out Our Photos from This Weekend's Riot Fest in Chicago
Brad Pitt
Hot Guys on Red Carpets This Week, from L.A. to London
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire
Celebrity Kids' Back to School Photos 2022
Princess Amalia of The Netherlands starts her study at the University of Amsterdam with a photo opportunity for the media on September 5, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Princess starts her study Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics and will focus the coming years on her study before she starts with public duties.
Celebrity Kids Leaving for College in 2022