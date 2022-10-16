Entertainment Movies All the Stars at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala George and Amal Clooney, Julia Roberts and Regina Hall were among the big names at the starry night in Los Angeles on Oct. 15 By Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Instagram Twitter Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 16, 2022 05:38 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 35 Amal & George Clooney Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 02 of 35 Rebel Wilson & Julia Roberts Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 03 of 35 Jodie Turner-Smith Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 04 of 35 Regina Hall Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 05 of 35 Mindy Kaling & BJ Novak Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 06 of 35 Alicia Vikander Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 07 of 35 Diana Ross Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 08 of 35 Precious Lee & Amber Valletta Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 09 of 35 Hailey Bieber Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 10 of 35 Selma Blair Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 11 of 35 Drew Kuhse & Allison Janney Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 12 of 35 Alexandra Daddario Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 13 of 35 Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 14 of 35 Emma Stone Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 15 of 35 Keke Palmer Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 16 of 35 Kaitlyn Dever Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 17 of 35 Julianne Margulies Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 18 of 35 Christina Ricci Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 19 of 35 Mia Goth & Ti West Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 20 of 35 Ross Naess & Evan Ross Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 21 of 35 Jessica Chastain & Eddie Redmayne Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 22 of 35 Alana & Este Haim Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 23 of 35 Adrien Brody Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 24 of 35 Michelle Yeoh Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 25 of 35 Sterling K. Brown Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 26 of 35 Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 27 of 35 Thuso Mbedu Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 28 of 35 Eiza Gonzalez & Kaia Gerber Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 29 of 35 Jaya Harper, Laura Dern, Taylor Russell & Luca Guadagnino Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 30 of 35 Olivia Wilde & Stephen Galloway Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 31 of 35 Tilda Swinton & Lena Dunham Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 32 of 35 Ava DuVernay & Chloé Zhao Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 33 of 35 Leslie Mann & Judd Apatow Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 34 of 35 Lily Collins Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 35 of 35 Jonathan Majors & Colman Domingo Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures