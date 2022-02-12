Star-Studded Lineup for Academy's Global Movie Day Includes Cher, Halle Berry, Tom Hanks, and Scarlett Johansson
The lineup for the third annual Global Movie Day is nothing short of spectacular.
On Saturday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced which celebrities fans can expect to see participate in the special event.
"The day was established by the Academy for film fans around the world to celebrate their favorite movies and engage with Academy members and filmmakers on social media, while serving as a reminder of the power of film," the Academy said in a news release.
According to the release, the star-studded lineup includes: Zazie Beetz, Halle Berry, Jason Blum, Kris Bowers, Patricia Cardoso, Cher, Jon M. Chu, Ariana DeBose, Ali Fazal, Danny Glover, Eiza González, Tom Hanks, Aldis Hodge, Scarlett Johansson, Marc Maron, Marlee Matlin, Matthew McConaughey, Michelle Rodriguez, J.K. Simmons, Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith, Jurnee Smollett, Amandla Stenberg, Taura Stinson, Diane Warren, Marlon Wayans, and Reese Witherspoon.
Movie lovers can watch and take part in the event on the Academy's social media pages Saturday.
In the trailer for the event, Rodriguez asks, "It's a celebration of cinema, what are you watching?" "I mean come on, it's so essential," adds Smollett.
For this year's Global Movie Day, five artists were chosen to celebrate the occasion with an illustration that represents their favorite movie genre. Jen Du, Maxime Manga, Magnus Voll Mathiassen, Giselle Matz and Camila Rosa's illustrations will also be showcased Saturday.
"Global Movie Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate our deep-rooted love for movies," said Academy CEO Dawn Hudson, per the release.
"What a delight to immerse ourselves in the world of film, no matter where we come from or which movies resonate with us personally. And this year, the Academy is thrilled to highlight five talented artists from around the world who have created stunning work to represent their favorite genres," she added.
Global Movie Day takes place every year on the second Saturday of February. People around the world can take part in the event by sharing videos and photos online using the hashtag, "#GlobalMovieDay."
The 94th Academy Awards will be held at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 27.