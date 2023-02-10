Tom Hanks, Anna Kendrick, Angela Bassett, More Taking Part in Academy's Global Movie Day: Get the Details

The fourth annual Global Movie Day has a star-studded lineup.

On Friday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its roster of stars taking part in 2023's Global Movie Day this Saturday. The social media event is a way for "film fans worldwide to celebrate their favorite movies and engage with Academy members and filmmakers on social media all day."

Via the Academy's social media outlets, the celebrities set to share exclusive content are Elizabeth Banks, Angela Bassett, Ruth E. Carter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Paul Dano, Zar Amir Ebrahimi, Billy Eichner, Claire Foy, Kathryn Hahn, Tom Hanks, Judd Hirsch, Aldis Hodge, Ron Howard, Anna Kendrick, Troy Kotsur, Diane Ladd, Luke Macfarlane, Leslie Odom Jr., Paul Raci, Sadie Sink, Guillermo del Toro, Mariana Treviño, Sinqua Walls, Sigourney Weaver and Rita Wilson.

Using the hashtag #GlobalMovieDay throughout the day on Saturday, fans "around the world will participate by watching and sharing their favorite movies and nominated titles on social media alongside Academy members, nominees and leading filmmakers," per a press release.

Additionally, from 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, the Academy will host its first Global Movie Day Celebration at the Academy Museum, featuring film exhibits, music from this year's Best Original Song and Best Original Score categories, content from nominated films, food, cocktails and music by KCRW's DJ Novena Carmel. Tickets are available online, and the Museum store will have a 15 percent discount on in-store and online purchases with the code "GLOBALMOVIEDAY."

This year's 10 Best Picture nominees will also be screened at major theater chains like AMC Theatres, Regal and Cinemark too in order to encourage fans to watch the films on the big screen before the Oscars. Those honorees include All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking.

The 95th annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be held on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and televised live on ABC. See the full list of nominees here.