Tom Hanks, Anna Kendrick, Angela Bassett, More Taking Part in Academy's Global Movie Day: Get the Details

On Saturday, fans can use the hashtag #GlobalMovieDay and celebrate film with celebrities like Elizabeth Banks, Jamie Lee Curits, Billy Eichner and more on the Academy's social channels

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on February 10, 2023 05:39 PM
Angela Bassett, Tom Hanks and Anna Kendrick
Angela Bassett, Tom Hanks and Anna Kendrick. Photo: Rebecca Sapp/Getty, Manny Carabel/WireImage, Gotham/GC Images

The fourth annual Global Movie Day has a star-studded lineup.

On Friday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its roster of stars taking part in 2023's Global Movie Day this Saturday. The social media event is a way for "film fans worldwide to celebrate their favorite movies and engage with Academy members and filmmakers on social media all day."

Via the Academy's social media outlets, the celebrities set to share exclusive content are Elizabeth Banks, Angela Bassett, Ruth E. Carter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Paul Dano, Zar Amir Ebrahimi, Billy Eichner, Claire Foy, Kathryn Hahn, Tom Hanks, Judd Hirsch, Aldis Hodge, Ron Howard, Anna Kendrick, Troy Kotsur, Diane Ladd, Luke Macfarlane, Leslie Odom Jr., Paul Raci, Sadie Sink, Guillermo del Toro, Mariana Treviño, Sinqua Walls, Sigourney Weaver and Rita Wilson.

Using the hashtag #GlobalMovieDay throughout the day on Saturday, fans "around the world will participate by watching and sharing their favorite movies and nominated titles on social media alongside Academy members, nominees and leading filmmakers," per a press release.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Additionally, from 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, the Academy will host its first Global Movie Day Celebration at the Academy Museum, featuring film exhibits, music from this year's Best Original Song and Best Original Score categories, content from nominated films, food, cocktails and music by KCRW's DJ Novena Carmel. Tickets are available online, and the Museum store will have a 15 percent discount on in-store and online purchases with the code "GLOBALMOVIEDAY."

This year's 10 Best Picture nominees will also be screened at major theater chains like AMC Theatres, Regal and Cinemark too in order to encourage fans to watch the films on the big screen before the Oscars. Those honorees include All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking.

The 95th annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be held on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and televised live on ABC. See the full list of nominees here.

Related Articles
Global Movie Day Cher, Halle Berry, Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson
Star-Studded Lineup for Academy's 'Global Movie Day' Includes Cher, Halle Berry, Tom Hanks, and Scarlett Johansson
Brendan Fraser The Whale; ELVIS, Austin Butler; Blonde. Ana de Armas
Oscars 2023 Nominations: Brendan Fraser, Austin Butler and Ana de Armas Among Nominees
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER, TOP GUN: MAVERICK, ELVIS
Where to Stream the 2023 Oscar-Nominated Movies Online
SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Coolidge and Viola Davis All Score Nods
SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Coolidge and Viola Davis Score Nods
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (12876015e) Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Jonathan Ke Quan Everything Everywhere All at Once - 2022
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Leads 2023 Critics Choice Awards Film Nominations
Michelle Yeoh, Colin Farrell, Quinta Brunson
Golden Globe 2023 Winners: Read the Full List!
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER, TOP GUN: MAVERICK, Wednesday, White Lotus
'White Lotus,' 'Top Gun 2,' 'Avatar 2' and 'Wednesday' All Land 2023 Golden Globe Nominations
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: George Clooney is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on January 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
George Clooney Is Spotted at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', Plus Keke Palmer, Jordan Peele and More
Rob Lowe
Rob Lowe Hangs Out with Baxter the Dog, Plus Maren Morris, Janelle Monáe, Andie MacDowell and More
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Smiles in N.Y.C., Plus Jennifer Coolidge, Tina Fey and More
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Is Still Feeling the Christmas Spirit, Plus Storm Reid, Danai Gurira and More
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Is All Smiles While Out in L.A., Plus Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone, Danai Gurira and More
Tom Hanks Rita Wilson
Rita Wilson & Tom Hanks Pose with a Furry Friend, Plus Hilary Swank, Rupert Grint and More
Jennifer Lawrence, Viola Davis, Jessica Chastain Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on November 19, 2022
All the Must-See Red Carpet Looks from the 2022 Governors Awards
Rebel WIlson
Rebel Wilson Bundles Up in Aspen, Plus Joe Jonas, Anna Kendrick and More
JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now