Academy Expedites Process to Decide 'Possible Sanctions' for Will Smith After His Resignation

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is speeding up the process that will determine repercussions to Will Smith's behavior at this year's Oscars after the star's own resignation.

According to a memo sent by Academy president David Rubin and obtained by PEOPLE Wednesday, the Academy's Board of Governors will now meet on Friday rather than April 18 to discuss "possible sanctions" for Smith, 53, who won Best Actor on March 27, shortly after he hit Chris Rock on the Oscars stage during the ceremony.

Rubin explained that the meeting was bumped up given Smith has already formally resigned from the Academy, meaning "suspension or expulsion are no longer a possibility and the legally prescribed timetable no longer applies" for the process under California law and the Academy's Standards of Conduct.

"It is in the best interest of all involved for this to be handled in a timely fashion," wrote Rubin.

After the ceremony, the Academy announced that it "officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences" and shared the organization's Standards of Conduct that "provide an ethical framework for Academy members." The Academy stated, "Members should act in a manner consistent with the good reputation of the Academy."

Unacceptable conduct includes "physical contact that is uninvited and, in the situation, inappropriate and unwelcome." The Standards of Conduct also say that if a member is found to have violated the standards, "the Academy may take any disciplinary action permitted by the Academy's Bylaws, up to and including suspension of membership or expulsion from membership."

Days after publicly apologizing to Rock and admitting his actions were wrong, Smith resigned from the Academy on April 1, and the Academy formally accepted the resignation.

The King Richard actor said in a statement via his rep, "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy."

"I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken," he continued. "I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film."