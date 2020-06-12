Academy Awards Creates New Diversity Measures and Guarantees 10 Best Picture Nominees

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is launching the next phase of its diversity and inclusion initiative

The initiative began after #OscarsSoWhite made headlines, causing the Academy to prioritize doubling their number of women and people of color filmmakers.

Now, the Academy is launching the second phase of their initiative, called Academy Aperture 2025, which will include the creation of a task force “to develop and implement new representation and inclusion standards for Oscars eligibility by July 31, 2020,” according to a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

The Academy will also guarantee 10 Best Picture nominees beginning with the 2021 Oscars, a difference from the current system which allows the Best Picture nominees to be anywhere from five to 10 films.

Academy members will also be able to view films released year-round through the Academy’s streaming site, the Academy Screening Room, giving films more “exposure, level the playing field, and ensure all eligible films can be seen by voting members.”

Unconscious bias training will also be made mandatory for all Academy governors, executive committee members and staff, while its more than 9,000 members will have the opportunity to participate.

A series of panels, “Academy Dialogue: It Starts With Us,” will also be introduced to touch on topics such as race, ethnicity, history, opportunity and filmmaking.

The changes come after protests sparked following the death of George Floyd on May 25 after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

On Tuesday, a funeral service was held for Floyd in his hometown of Houston. He was mourned by friends, family and loved ones before being buried alongside his mother.

