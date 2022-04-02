Academy Accepts Will Smith's Resignation, President Says Disciplinary Proceedings Will Continue

"We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct," David Rubin, President of the Academy, said Friday

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has responded to Will Smith's resignation.

"We have received and accepted Mr. Will Smith's immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences," said David Rubin, President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, in a statement sent to PEOPLE on Friday.

Rubin added, "We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18."

The statement is in response to Smith announcing his resignation after he struck Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

"I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable," the Oscar-winning actor said in a statement shared with PEOPLE Friday.

"The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy."

He added, "I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate."

He concluded, "Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason."

The conflict arose after Rock — who was presenting the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature on the Academy Awards stage — made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, which she recently revealed is a result of her years-long struggle with alopecia. "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya," Rock joked.

Smith then walked onto the stage and smacked Rock in the face, leaving the audience and live viewers around the world stunned. "Oh wow," said a seemingly taken-aback Rock as Smith made his way back to his seat. "Will Smith just smacked the s— out of me."

On Monday afternoon, the Academy said in a statement, "The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law."

In addition, the Academy shared the organization's Standards of Conduct that "provide an ethical framework for Academy members." The Academy stated, "Members should act in a manner consistent with the good reputation of the Academy."

As listed in the document, unacceptable conduct includes "physical contact that is uninvited and, in the situation, inappropriate and unwelcome."