Who Is Zac Efron's Brother? All About His Hot Younger Sibling Dylan

Zac Efron and his brother Dylan are getting off the grid and heading out on an adventure. The Greatest Showman star, 30, stated in an Instagram post — complete with baby goats! — on Tuesday that they’ll be filming during their travels, but exactly what they’re working on isn’t clear.

Last year, the two teamed up to test outdoor gear for Columbia and road tripped to Montana. “I race endurance sports,” Dylan said in a social media video for brand. “I qualified for the Boston Marathon and I finished two Iron Man [triathlons].”

Here we go! @columbia1938 #TestedTough 💪 Watch the full interview now – Link in bio. pic.twitter.com/DoY7f5QbHj — Dylan Efron (@DylanEfron) August 15, 2017

He’s since ran the Boston Marathon, and his older sibling Zac stood on the sidelines in April to cheer him on.

Zac Efron Twitter

“What’s the point of all the finish lines we cross in life if there’s no one there to celebrate with?” the actor wrote on Instagram at the time. “This used to get me down when I felt alone- There’s many reasons BTW❤😎🙏 – Ima be at every 🏁 with you from here until forever, Brother. Congrats @dylanefron #marathon #bostonstrong #bostonmarathon #letsgo.”

Dylan also had another supporter at the 26.2-mile race: his girlfriend Courtney King.

“First Boston marathon ✔ Cold, windy, rainy… but what a memorable day,” he wrote on Instagram on April 16. “@zacefron and @coourtking waiting for me at the finish was all the motivation I needed.”

Most recently, Dylan took first overall in the Hermosa Beach Triathlon on Sunday.

But the California native isn’t just an athlete. He’s also gotten involved in the family business and worked as the assistant to producer Ravi Mehta on films Get Hard, CHIPS and Unforgettable.

RELATED VIDEO: Zac Efron & ‘Baywatch’ Cast Host First Ever ‘SlowMo Marathon’ — and the Footage Is Seriously Hilarious!

Before his days in the movie business, Dylan studied economics at California Polytechnic State University’s San Luis Obispo campus and graduated in 2013.

Now Dylan is all about exploring the world, having already gone camping in Colorado, hiking in Peru and zip lining in Costa Rica so far in 2018.

And just like his big brother, Dylan definitely has the abs thing mastered (he’s on the far left in the picture above — and in the far right in the one below).

Next up for Zac, the Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates star will appear opposite Matthew McConaughey in The Beach Bum, and play killer Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.