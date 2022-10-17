Abigail Breslin is showing support to fans sharing their personal stories after she got candid about her own experience with domestic violence.

The 26-year-old actress replied to several fan comments on her Friday Instagram post, in which she opened up about a previous abusive relationship in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

In a response to one fan who thanked her for sharing her story, Breslin said, "Being open and honest is part of my healing journey as well."

"I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy what I went through," she added. "People like yourself, who are supportive and kind, helps an incredible amount. Thank you!"

The Stillwater actress also encouraged another fan who spoke about hoping that "someday [they] can trust someone enough again to try a new relationship," telling the fan, "You will get there! I promise!"

"I know it's hard to imagine. Trust takes time," Breslin continued. "I've found being open and honest with my partner about my triggers/fears/concerns is really helpful. And therapy!"

Abigail Breslin's Instagram comments. Instagram

Another person chimed in to offer advice to other men, saying in part that "It's not a woman's job to defend herself from you."

"Thank you," Breslin said in part, adding, "I want to also say men can be victims of domestic violence as well and that is also completely wrong."

"If you are in a relationship and are unhappy, LEAVE! Violence is certainly not the answer," she added.

She also told one commenter "I know how painful it is" and that she is "happy" to be in a "great" relationship now.

Breslin, who is engaged to Ira Kunyansky, wrote in her Friday Instagram post that she previously "was in a very abusive relationship for close to 2 years." The Scream Queens alum went on to describe how she would hide injuries and how she felt during the ongoing abuse. "I would use concealer and caked on foundation to hide any and all bruises, because in some way, I still cared for this person," she said.

"The physical injuries were also accompanied by a plethora of put downs, shaming and harsh verbal abuse," Breslin shared. "I felt so unworthy of anyones love. I felt ugly and hated. I felt like I deserved less than dirt. I was certain, there must be something inherently WRONG with ME."

Breslin also thanked the friends and family who helped her during that time.

"These 2 years were the loneliest I have ever felt," the Zombieland actress wrote. "I am beyond thankful for the support of my family and friends who played an instrumental and invaluable role in helping me leave this horrible situation. I will forever be indebted to those closest to me for them not only assisting me but, BELIEVING me."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.