Abigail Breslin Wishes New Husband Ira Kunyansky a Happy Birthday: 'I Love You'

Abigail Breslin and Ira Kunyansky, who have been linked since at least 2017, were married on Jan. 28

By
Published on February 16, 2023 09:10 PM
SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Ira Kunyansky and Abigail Breslin attend the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival opening night world premiere of "Miranda's Victim" at The Arlington Theatre on February 08, 2023 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
Photo: Robin L Marshall/Getty

Abigail Breslin is celebrating her new husband Ira Kunyansky.

On Thursday, the actress wished Kunyansky a happy birthday in a sweet Instagram post after the couple tied the knot on Jan. 28.

"HAPPY 32ND BDAY to the best husband and person I know❤️❤️❤️," Breslin, 26, wrote in the caption. "I love you my babekin!!!!!!"

In the first photo of the carousel, Breslin is seen wearing a white sash as she poses with Kunyansky, who sports a ribbon pinned to his shirt.

The second shot is of the newlyweds attending the Santa Barbara International Film Festival together on Feb. 8 — their first public event together since they were married. The two were in Santa Barbara, California, for the premiere of the Little Miss Sunshine star's new movie Miranda's Victim, in which she plays the lead.

For the final pic in her birthday tribute, Breslin shared a more casual photo of Kunyansky in action, as he appears to be making his way to a table.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Abigail Breslin/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Abigail Breslin/Instagram

On Tuesday, the Scream Queens actress also shared a sweet photo of her and her husband kissing at their wedding in honor of Valentine's Day.

"Happy Valentine's Day to my 1&only ❤️❤️❤️," Breslin wrote.

Kunyansky also celebrated the holiday by sharing a candid black-and-white shot of the couple smiling while holding hands at their wedding, captioning the post, "Happy Vday from your newlyweds!!"

RELATED VIDEO: Abigail Breslin and Ira Kunyansky Make Red Carpet Debut as Husband and Wife 11 Days After Wedding

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Breslin revealed in an Instagram post on Jan. 29 that she wed her longtime love. Sharing an image of her engagement ring and wedding band on her freshly manicured hand, Breslin captioned the post, "Ya girl got married y'all."

In a subsequent post, the actress shared a photo from the dance floor of their reception, sharing that they got married on Jan. 28. She wrote in the caption, "01.28.23 ❤️💍❤️ married my bestest friend @richruski. dress by @simin_couture. More dress/ hair/ makeup details and photos to come."

Kunyansky, meanwhile, shared an image on his respective Instagram page of him and his bride from their nuptials. "Love my other second half ❤️ @abbienormal9," he captioned the shot.

