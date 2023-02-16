Abigail Breslin Wishes New Husband Ira Kunyansky a Happy Birthday: 'I Love You'

Abigail Breslin is celebrating her new husband Ira Kunyansky.

On Thursday, the actress wished Kunyansky a happy birthday in a sweet Instagram post after the couple tied the knot on Jan. 28.

"HAPPY 32ND BDAY to the best husband and person I know❤️❤️❤️," Breslin, 26, wrote in the caption. "I love you my babekin!!!!!!"

In the first photo of the carousel, Breslin is seen wearing a white sash as she poses with Kunyansky, who sports a ribbon pinned to his shirt.

The second shot is of the newlyweds attending the Santa Barbara International Film Festival together on Feb. 8 — their first public event together since they were married. The two were in Santa Barbara, California, for the premiere of the Little Miss Sunshine star's new movie Miranda's Victim, in which she plays the lead.

For the final pic in her birthday tribute, Breslin shared a more casual photo of Kunyansky in action, as he appears to be making his way to a table.

On Tuesday, the Scream Queens actress also shared a sweet photo of her and her husband kissing at their wedding in honor of Valentine's Day.

"Happy Valentine's Day to my 1&only ❤️❤️❤️," Breslin wrote.

Kunyansky also celebrated the holiday by sharing a candid black-and-white shot of the couple smiling while holding hands at their wedding, captioning the post, "Happy Vday from your newlyweds!!"

Breslin revealed in an Instagram post on Jan. 29 that she wed her longtime love. Sharing an image of her engagement ring and wedding band on her freshly manicured hand, Breslin captioned the post, "Ya girl got married y'all."

In a subsequent post, the actress shared a photo from the dance floor of their reception, sharing that they got married on Jan. 28. She wrote in the caption, "01.28.23 ❤️💍❤️ married my bestest friend @richruski. dress by @simin_couture. More dress/ hair/ makeup details and photos to come."

Kunyansky, meanwhile, shared an image on his respective Instagram page of him and his bride from their nuptials. "Love my other second half ❤️ @abbienormal9," he captioned the shot.