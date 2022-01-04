“You can kindly go f--- off now,” Abigail Breslin responded in part to an Instagram user who made fun of her for wearing a face covering in Las Vegas

Abigail Breslin Slams Commenter for Calling Her 'Pathetic' for Wearing Mask After Dad Died from COVID

Abigail Breslin has zero time for negative commenters or those not taking the pandemic seriously.

The Scream Queens actress, 25, had some choice words for an Instagram user who commented on a picture of her sporting a face covering while riding a roller coaster in Las Vegas, in which they wrote, "Who's the pathetic loser wearing a mask?"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"That pathetic loser would be me, someone who lost their dad due to someone not wearing a mask and giving him Covid," Breslin responded, curtly adding, "You can kindly go f--- off now."

Abigail Breslin Responds to Fan Shaming Her for Wearing Mask Credit: Abigail Breslin/Instagram

Breslin's father, Michael, died on Feb. 26 last year after contracting the virus just weeks earlier. He was 78 years old.

"Hard to write this. Harder than I thought.. I'm in shock and devastation," Breslin started a lengthy Instagram post announcing her dad's death at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"At 6:32 PM EST , my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye. It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy's life too short," she continued. "I appreciate more than you know, the love and support my family and I have received."

This isn't the first time Breslin has defended wearing a mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Shortly after her dad was placed on a ventilator after testing positive for COVID, the Little Miss Sunshine actress addressed the importance of protecting oneself and others by wearing a face covering.

"This is me saying that If you asked my dad: a mask is FAR LESS uncomfortable than a ventilator," she wrote. "So stfu. And wear your damn mask. Please."

RELATED VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID: 'I Was Vaccinated and Boostered'

Over the Christmas holiday, the award-winning actress penned an emotional note to her Instagram page, marking the first holiday without her dad. "My first holiday season sans my dad," she wrote in part. "I love the holiday season and I'm so thankful I get to spend it with my mom, my brothers, my friends and my boyfriend… I'm truly blessed."

Continued Breslin: "But it's hard to know I can't call my daddy and wish him a merry Christmas or send him a gift certificate to a good steakhouse (lol). Some days are harder than others… grief is a tricky little monster."