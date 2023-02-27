Abigail Breslin Shares Emotional Message on 2nd Anniversary of Father's Death: 'Miss You Dada'

Abigail Breslin is honoring the memory of her late father.

In an Instagram tribute on Sunday, the Little Miss Sunshine star shared some loving words about her dad, Michael Breslin, who died on Feb. 26, 2021. He was 78.

"Impossible to believe it's been 2 whole years since you left this world for heaven. while I miss you each and every day, today I miss you just a little bit more," Abigail, 26, wrote next to a photo of her dad.

"I miss your humor (he was the king of dad jokes, guys), your incessant phone calls that used to annoy me, your terrible texting abilities and mostly I just miss YOU, dada and I always will," she continued. "Thank you for the little signs you've sent me today reminding me that while you might not physically be here, you're never truly gone. Any more signs you want to send, I'm super down for it."

"Miss you dada. I hope heavens treating you well. Love you to the moon and back," Abigail added, signing off with her nickname, "Love, abs."

Abigail revealed the heartbreaking news that her father had died shortly after contracting COVID-19, in an emotional Instagram statement.

"Hard to write this. Harder than I thought.. I'm in shock and devastation," she wrote at the time alongside photos of her father from over the years. "At 6:32 PM EST, my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye."

"It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy's life too short," Abigail added of Michael, who was a telecommunications expert and computer programmer. "I appreciate more than you know, the love and support my family and I have received."

Abigail's brothers — Ryan Breslin, 38, and Spencer Breslin, 30, who are also actors — shared their own tributes for their late father at the time.

"My father, Mike passed away this evening after battling Covid for the better part of the past three weeks and It's extraordinarily unfair," Ryan wrote. "My dad had plenty of hardships and obstacles in his life, but he always set an unparalleled example of will, determination, sticktoitiveness ... he overcame adversity and was a champion of the people he loved."

Added Spencer: "I love this man that helped bring me into this world and raised me and loved my mother and my two amazing siblings. Death is the one thing we all have in common, but never expect. Love you, Dad. Forever and ever."

Later that year, for her first Christmas without her "dada," Abigail reflected on how complicated grief can be.

"Merry Christmas eve everyone! I'm not gonna lie. This one is a weird one for me. My first holiday season sans my dada," Abigail began. "I love the holiday season and am so thankful I get to spend it with my mom, my brothers, my friends and my boyfriend… I'm truly blessed. But it's hard to know I can't call my daddy and wish him a merry Christmas or send him a gift certificate to a good steakhouse (lol)."

Noting that "some days are harder than others," the Scream Queens star continued by writing that "grief is a tricky little monster."

"I wish there was an expiration date to missing someone… but I had almost 25 great years of having an awesome dad and I feel as though I know what he'd be saying right now," Abigail added. "I think [it would] be somewhere along the lines of 'why ya crying kid? I'm fiiiiiiine. Don't worry about me! Love you, pretty.' "

In a happier life event, Abigal announced last month that she had wed her longtime love Ira Kunyansky.

Sharing an image of her engagement ring and wedding band on her freshly manicured hand, she captioned the post, "Ya girl got married y'all."

In a subsequent post, the actress shared a photo from the dance floor of their reception and revealed that they got married on Saturday, Jan. 28. She wrote in the caption, "01.28.23 ❤️💍❤️ married my bestest friend @richruski."

Kunyansky, meanwhile, shared an image on his own Instagram page of himself and his bride at their nuptials. "Love my other second half ❤️ @abbienormal9," he captioned the shot.

Abigail referred to Kunyansky as the "best husband and person I know," in a birthday tribute to the 32-year-old on Feb. 16. "I love you my babekin!!!!!!"