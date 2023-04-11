Abigail Breslin Says Late Dad Would Be 'So Proud' of Brothers as She Remembers Them Walking Her Down Aisle

Abigail Breslin is honoring her brothers, Spencer Breslin and Ryan Breslin.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old actress shared an emotional photo from her wedding day, in which fellow actors Spencer, 30, and Ryan are walking her down the aisle in their late dad's absence.

"Happy belated #nationalsiblingsday to the 2 best big brothers a gal could dream of. No clue what I'd do without these cute weirdos," she joked in the caption before going on to add, "In all seriousness, Dad would be so proud of the amazing men you guys are. I LOVE YOU!!!!!!!!"

Abigail previously revealed the heartbreaking news that her father Michael Breslin had died shortly after contracting COVID-19 on Feb. 26, 2021, in an emotional Instagram statement.

"Hard to write this. Harder than I thought ... I'm in shock and devastation," she wrote at the time alongside photos of her father from over the years. "At 6:32 PM EST, my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

"It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy's life too short," the Scream Queens alum added of Michael, who was a telecommunications expert and computer programmer. "I appreciate more than you know, the love and support my family and I have received."

This past February, Abigail honored the memory of her late father in an Instagram tribute on the second anniversary of his death.

"Impossible to believe it's been 2 whole years since you left this world for heaven. While I miss you each and every day, today I miss you just a little bit more," she wrote next to a photo of her dad.

"I miss your humor (he was the king of dad jokes, guys), your incessant phone calls that used to annoy me, your terrible texting abilities and mostly I just miss YOU, dada and I always will," Abigail continued. "Thank you for the little signs you've sent me today reminding me that while you might not physically be here, you're never truly gone. Any more signs you want to send, I'm super down for it."

"Miss you dada. I hope heavens treating you well. Love you to the moon and back," the Little Miss Sunshine star added, signing off with her nickname: "Love, abs."

RELATED VIDEO: Abigail Breslin and Ira Kunyansky Make Red Carpet Debut as Husband and Wife 11 Days After Wedding

Ryan and Spencer also shared their own tributes for their late father at the time.

"My father, Mike passed away this evening after battling Covid for the better part of the past three weeks and It's extraordinarily unfair," Ryan wrote. "My dad had plenty of hardships and obstacles in his life, but he always set an unparalleled example of will, determination, sticktoitiveness ... he overcame adversity and was a champion of the people he loved."

Added Spencer in his post, "I love this man that helped bring me into this world and raised me and loved my mother and my two amazing siblings. Death is the one thing we all have in common, but never expect. Love you, Dad. Forever and ever."

In a happier life event, Abigail announced this past January that she had wed her longtime love Ira Kunyansky.

Sharing an image of her engagement ring and wedding band on her freshly manicured hand, she captioned the post, "Ya girl got married y'all."