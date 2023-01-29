Abigail Breslin Reveals She Wed Longtime Love Ira Kunyansky: 'Ya Girl Got Married'

Abigail Breslin is married!

The actress, 26, revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday night that she wed her longtime love Ira Kunyansky.

Sharing an image of her engagement ring and wedding band on her freshly manicured hand, Breslin captioned the post, "Ya girl got married y'all." Breslin did not provide any other details, including when or where her wedding took place.

Kunyansky, meanwhile, shared an image on his respective Instagram page of himself and his bride from their nuptials. "Love my other second half ❤️ @abbienormal9," he captioned the shot.

Breslin revealed that she and Kunyansky became engaged through an Instagram post in February 2022.

At the time, she shared a close-up photo of her ring. In the caption, Breslin wrote, "I was like, 'duh.' #engagedyall."

In the comment section of Breslin's engagement announcement, Elle Fanning wrote, "Awwwwwww congrats!!!!!!!💍," while her actor brother Spencer Breslin said, "Congrats! Abs and ira!!!"

Kunyansky, meanwhile, wrote on his page, sharing more happy photos from the proposal, "She said YES!"

The Oscar-nominated actress and Kunyansky have been together since at least 2017 when Breslin began sharing photos of him on her Instagram, including loving posts calling him the nickname "babekin."

In a recent Instagram post, Breslin wrote that she and her now-husband were ringing in the New Year together. "Rang in 2023 with my favorite ❤️❤️❤️❤️💍💍💍💍💍," she captioned the festive shot.