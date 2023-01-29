Abigail Breslin Reveals She Wed Longtime Love Ira Kunyansky: 'Ya Girl Got Married'

Abigail Breslin and Ira Kunyansky, who have been linked since at least 2017, got engaged in February 2022

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 29, 2023 07:51 PM
Abigail Breslin engaged
Abigail Breslin and Ira Kunyansky. Photo: Getty

Abigail Breslin is married!

The actress, 26, revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday night that she wed her longtime love Ira Kunyansky.

Sharing an image of her engagement ring and wedding band on her freshly manicured hand, Breslin captioned the post, "Ya girl got married y'all." Breslin did not provide any other details, including when or where her wedding took place.

Kunyansky, meanwhile, shared an image on his respective Instagram page of himself and his bride from their nuptials. "Love my other second half ❤️ @abbienormal9," he captioned the shot.

A representative for Breslin did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Breslin revealed that she and Kunyansky became engaged through an Instagram post in February 2022.

At the time, she shared a close-up photo of her ring. In the caption, Breslin wrote, "I was like, 'duh.' #engagedyall."

In the comment section of Breslin's engagement announcement, Elle Fanning wrote, "Awwwwwww congrats!!!!!!!💍," while her actor brother Spencer Breslin said, "Congrats! Abs and ira!!!"

Kunyansky, meanwhile, wrote on his page, sharing more happy photos from the proposal, "She said YES!"

The Oscar-nominated actress and Kunyansky have been together since at least 2017 when Breslin began sharing photos of him on her Instagram, including loving posts calling him the nickname "babekin."

In a recent Instagram post, Breslin wrote that she and her now-husband were ringing in the New Year together. "Rang in 2023 with my favorite ❤️❤️❤️❤️💍💍💍💍💍," she captioned the festive shot.

Related Articles
Abigail Breslin engaged
Abigail Breslin Reveals She's Engaged to 'Perfect Angel' Ira Kunyansky — See the Ring!
Sofia Richie/Instagram
The Celebrity Engagements of 2022
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are engaged https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1aXAmcN-20no3G7iburlroXJxOuX4KiSV
All the Celebrity Engagements of 2023
Josh Peck (L) and Paige O'Brien with the Jaguar F-TYPE Convertible at the 2014 BAFTA LA Jaguar Britannia Awards with Jaguar North America at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 30, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Josh Peck's Wife? All About Paige O'Brien
Ben Smith-Petersen and Riley Keough attend the Los Angeles Special Screening Of "Zola"at DGA Theater Complex on June 29, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Riley Keough's Husband? All About Ben Smith-Petersen
Aryna Sabalenka and Konstantin Koltsov
Who Is Aryna Sabalenka's Boyfriend? All About Konstantin Koltsov
Nikki Reed and actor Ian Somerhalder attend Heifer Internationals 4th Annual Beyond Hunger Gala at the Montage on September 18, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. Heifer International works to end hunger and poverty while caring for the Earth
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed's Relationship Timeline
Victorious Star Daniella Monet Marries Andrew Gardner
'Victorious' Star Daniella Monet Marries Longtime Love Andrew Gardner After 5-Year Engagement
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmw4aaNueby/ mintzplasse Verified Life’s over!!!❤️❤️❤️ 2h
'Superbad' Actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse Engaged to Britt Bowman After Over 5 Years Together
LaKeith Stanfield Announces Engagement to Kasmerre Trice
LaKeith Stanfield Announces Engagement to Kasmere Trice as Another Woman Claims He Fathered Her Baby
Selena Gomez Cuddles with Brooklyn Bekham and Nicola Peltz on Tropical Getaway: ‘Call Us a Throuple’
Selena Gomez Rings in 2023 on Getaway with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz: 'Call Us a Throuple'
chrissy teigen pregnant
Who's Due Next? Celebs Who Are Expecting
Trevor and Melissa Lawrence
Who Is Trevor Lawrence's Wife? All About Marissa Lawrence
Emma Stone and Dave McCary attend the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers basketball game at Staples Center on January 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement
Emma Stone and Dave McCary's Relationship Timeline
jennifer lopez and ben affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship Timeline
Dana Blumberg and Chairman & CEO, The Kraft Group Robert Kraft attend as Intrepid Museum hosts Annual Salute To Freedom Gala on November 10, 2021 in New York City
Who Is Robert Kraft's Wife? All About Dana Blumberg