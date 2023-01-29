Entertainment Movies Abigail Breslin Reveals She Wed Longtime Love Ira Kunyansky: 'Ya Girl Got Married' Abigail Breslin and Ira Kunyansky, who have been linked since at least 2017, got engaged in February 2022 By Nicholas Rice Nicholas Rice Instagram Twitter Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 29, 2023 07:51 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Abigail Breslin and Ira Kunyansky. Photo: Getty Abigail Breslin is married! The actress, 26, revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday night that she wed her longtime love Ira Kunyansky. Sharing an image of her engagement ring and wedding band on her freshly manicured hand, Breslin captioned the post, "Ya girl got married y'all." Breslin did not provide any other details, including when or where her wedding took place. Kunyansky, meanwhile, shared an image on his respective Instagram page of himself and his bride from their nuptials. "Love my other second half ❤️ @abbienormal9," he captioned the shot. A representative for Breslin did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Abigail Breslin Reveals She's Engaged to 'Perfect Angel' Ira Kunyansky — See the Ring! Breslin revealed that she and Kunyansky became engaged through an Instagram post in February 2022. At the time, she shared a close-up photo of her ring. In the caption, Breslin wrote, "I was like, 'duh.' #engagedyall." In the comment section of Breslin's engagement announcement, Elle Fanning wrote, "Awwwwwww congrats!!!!!!!💍," while her actor brother Spencer Breslin said, "Congrats! Abs and ira!!!" Kunyansky, meanwhile, wrote on his page, sharing more happy photos from the proposal, "She said YES!" Abigail Breslin Reflects on Little Miss Sunshine Role: 'People Forget' I'm 'Not 9 Anymore' The Oscar-nominated actress and Kunyansky have been together since at least 2017 when Breslin began sharing photos of him on her Instagram, including loving posts calling him the nickname "babekin." In a recent Instagram post, Breslin wrote that she and her now-husband were ringing in the New Year together. "Rang in 2023 with my favorite ❤️❤️❤️❤️💍💍💍💍💍," she captioned the festive shot.