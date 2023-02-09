Abigail Breslin and Ira Kunyansky Make Red Carpet Debut as Husband and Wife 11 Days After Wedding

Abigail Breslin and Ira Kunyansky have made their red-carpet debut as husband and wife.

The actress, 26, and her longtime love attended their first event since tying the knot on Jan. 28 as they stepped out together at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Wednesday.

Breslin donned a black sleeveless mini dress and green heels and styled her blonde hair into curls, while Kunyansky, 31, sported a black tuxedo.

The couple was in Santa Barbara, California, for the premiere of the Little Miss Sunshine star's new movie Miranda's Victim, in which she plays the lead.

Ira Kunyansky and Abigail Breslin. Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock

Breslin showed off her Cartier wedding band on day after getting married on her Instagram page — and on the red carpet, the bling was also visible as she posed for pictures.

"Ya girl got married y'all," Breslin captioned the snapshot of her sparkling wedding and engagement rings.

In a subsequent post, the Scream Queens alum shared a photo with her husband from the dance floor of their reception.

She wrote in the caption, "01.28.23 ❤️💍❤️ married my bestest friend @richruski. dress by @simin_couture. More dress/ hair/ makeup details and photos to come."

Kunyansky, meanwhile, shared an image on his respective Instagram page of himself and his bride from their reception. "Love my other second half ❤️ @abbienormal9," he captioned the picture.

The Oscar nominee revealed that she and Kunyansky became engaged through an Instagram post in February 2022, sharing a close-up photo of her ring and writing, "I was like, 'duh.' #engagedyall."

In the comment section of Breslin's engagement announcement, Elle Fanning wrote, "Awwwwwww congrats!!!!!!!💍," while her actor brother Spencer Breslin commented, "Congrats! Abs and ira!!!"

Kunyansky shared more happy photos from the proposal on his own Instagram grid along with the caption, "She said YES!"

The couple, who married at the Hummingbird Nest wedding venue in California, have been linked since at least 2017.