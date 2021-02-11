Abigail Breslin's Father Michael Placed 'on a Ventilator' After Testing Positive for COVID-19

"We are continuing to stay positive and know he’s under great care," Breslin wrote in a statement on Twitter

Abigail Breslin's father, Michael, is experiencing health difficulties after contracting COVID-19.

The actress, 24, shared a statement on Twitter Wednesday in which she revealed her father had tested positive for the virus.

"Hi guys. Unfortunately, this post isn't one I ever thought I would have to make. I'm asking for prayers and positivity sent this way for my daddy, Michael who tested positive for COVID-19 and this morning had to be placed on a ventilator," Breslin wrote.

"We are continuing to stay positive and know he's under great care," she added. "I'm extremely thankful for the nurses and doctors who are working hard to make sure he fights this virus."

"I have faith that things will turn around at any moment, but in the meantime, please continue to wear your masks and follow COVID protocol," Breslin added.

A rep for Breslin had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

The Zombieland star's father is a telecommunications expert, consultant and computer programmer. The actress is the youngest of her siblings, including two brothers Ryan and Spencer, who are also actors.

Breslin rose to fame with her performance in 2002's Signs and was nominated for an Oscar for her role as Olive Hoover in 2006's Little Miss Sunshine.

In December 2015, Breslin told Entertainment Weekly her family was instrumental in keeping her grounded during her childhood.

"My family's been really important when I've wrapped on a set and I'd go home," she recalled at the time. "It was always like a set-free zone, we couldn't talk about work, we'd just talk about normal, real-life things."