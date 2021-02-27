Abigail Breslin’s Father Michael Dies of COVID: ‘I’m in Shock and Devastation'

"It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy's life too short," Breslin wrote in a statement

Abigail Breslin's father has died after contracting COVID-19. He was 78.

The 24-year-old actress, who first revealed that her father Michael had tested positive for the virus on Feb. 10, shared the heartbreaking news on Friday that her father had died.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hard to write this. Harder than I thought.. I'm in shock and devastation," she wrote at the start of a lengthy statement, alongside photos of her father from over the years.

"At 6:32 PM EST , my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye. It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy's life too short," she continued. "I appreciate more than you know, the love and support my family and I have received."

Image zoom Abigail Breslin and her father with Nicole Kidman in 2007 | Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

As her post continued, Breslin opened up about who her father was, and what he loved most.

"My dad was a hilarious, boisterous, tenacious, rebellious, intelligent, sweet, incredible human being. He loved life. He loved his family," she wrote. "He loved taking pictures and flying planes and good dinners and music from the 50's and 60's and good couches and Kenyan mountain coffee and funny YouTube videos and email threads and weird poems and politics and he loved me and he loved my brothers and he loved my mom."

"And we loved him. And we always will. I miss you daddy. I can't wait to see you again. I won't ever, ever, ever forget you. To the moon and back dada…" she added. "Love, yours forever, Abs."

The Zombieland star's father was a telecommunications expert, consultant and computer programmer.

The actress' brothers Ryan and Spencer, who are also actors, shared their own tributes for their father.

"My father, Mike passed away this evening after battling Covid for the better part of the past three weeks and It's extraordinarily unfair," Ryan wrote. "My dad had plenty of hardships and obstacles in his life, but he always set an unparalleled example of will, determination, sticktoitiveness...he overcame adversity and was a champion of the people he loved."

Added Spencer, "I love this man that helped bring me into this world and raised me and loved my mother and my two amazing siblings. Death is the one thing we all have in common, but never expect. Love you, Dad. Forever and ever."

Never miss a story — sign up forPEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

While sharing the news of her father's diagnosis earlier this month, Breslin said that her father had been "placed on a ventilator."

"I'm extremely thankful for the nurses and doctors who are working hard to make sure he fights this virus," she wrote, encouraging everyone to "please continue to wear your masks and follow COVID protocol."

Two days after sharing news of her father's diagnosis, Breslin shared that her father was "not conscious."

The actress previously noted on Twitter that COVID-19 is "unpredictable and relentless" and that her dad had been "careful and hasn't left home since [the pandemic] began except for doctors appointments."