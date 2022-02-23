Abigail Breslin Reveals She's Engaged to 'Perfect Angel' Ira Kunyansky — See the Ring!

"She said YES!" Ira Kunyansky wrote on Instagram, sharing photos from the proposal

Abigail Breslin said yes!

The Stillwater actress, 25, is engaged to Ira Kunyansky, she revealed on Instagram Tuesday night, sharing a close-up photo of her ring. In the caption, Breslin wrote, "I was like, 'duh.' #engagedyall."

Kunyansky, 31, wrote on his page, sharing more happy photos from the proposal, "She said YES!"

Breslin celebrated Kunyansky's birthday last week with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. "Happiest happiest birthday to my one and only, love of my life, perfect angel of a boyfriend @richruski …. Life would be so uninteresting without you in it. I adore you more than words can describe," the Zombieland star wrote.

In the comment section of Breslin's engagement announcement, Elle Fanning wrote, "Awwwwwww congrats!!!!!!!💍," while her actor brother Spencer Breslin said, "Congrats! Abs and ira!!!"

The Oscar-nominated actress and Kunyansky have been together since at least 2017 when Breslin began sharing photos of him on her Instagram, including loving posts calling him the nickname "babekin."

Abigail and Ira Kunyansky engaged Credit: Ira Kunyansky / instagram

Breslin's engagement comes nearly one year after her father Michael, died on Feb. 26, 2021, after contracting COVID just weeks earlier. He was 78.

"Hard to write this. Harder than I thought.. I'm in shock and devastation," Breslin started an Instagram post announcing her dad's death at the time.