Abigail Breslin Shares Her Breakup Advice for Fan: 'Treat Yourself and Realize It's a Good Thing'

Abigail Breslin is looking on the bright side of breakups.

In an Instagram post Friday showing a throwback selfie, the Stillwater actress, 27, responded to a fan in the comment section about getting broken up with and what to do after a split.

"Return his break up and then breakup with him," Breslin joked in the comments, before giving her real message to the commenter.

"For real tho break ups suck but you'll find someone amazing for you," she said. "So go see ur friends, watch a funny movie, treat yourself and realize it's a good thing, cuz now he can't waste anymore of your time."

"It's ok to be sad tho," she adds. "Sorry you're going thru that ❤️❤️❤️ ur gonna be ok."

Abigail Breslin-Kunyansky/Instagram

Breslin has been candid about her love life in the past, opening up last year about getting out of a previous two-year abusive relationship.

She married her longtime love Ira Kunyansky in January, which she revealed in an Instagram post on Jan. 30. Sharing an image of her wedding band on her freshly manicured hand, Breslin captioned the post, "Ya girl got married y'all."

In a subsequent post, the actress shared a photo from the dance floor of their reception, writing in the caption, "01.28.23 ❤️💍❤️ married my bestest friend @richruski."

Abigail Breslin. Jesse Grant/Getty

Kunyansky, meanwhile, shared an image on his respective Instagram page of himself and his bride from their nuptials. "Love my other second half ❤️ @abbienormal9," he captioned the shot.

The Oscar-nominated actress and Kunyansky have been together since 2017, when Breslin began sharing photos of him on her Instagram, including loving posts calling him the nickname "babekin."

She referenced the nickname in her latest anniversary post dedicated to her husband on Thursday. The post showed a moment from their wedding reception where the couple smiled at each other.

"Happy 6 year anniversary to my bestest friend in the world, greatest husband in the universe, the handsomest babekin to ever live. Idk what I'd do without you, my love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," she captioned the post.