Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson's Relationship Timeline

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson have over a decade of marriage under their belts.

The couple met in 2008 when Aaron auditioned for the lead role in Sam's directorial debut, Nowhere Boy. Just one year after meeting, the actor popped the question. And despite their 23-year age gap, the couple has maintained that it's only a number.

"I don't really analyze our relationship," the Avengers: Age of Ultron star told Mr. Porter in March 2017. "I just know that it works. I just feel secure and loved and safe. We have this very deep connection. We're just in sync."

After welcoming daughters Wylda Rae and Romy Hero in July 2010 and January 2012, respectively, the pair officially tied the knot on June 21, 2012.

2008: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson meet

The pair first met in 2008 when the actor was interested in auditioning to play a young John Lennon in Sam's directorial debut about the musician's early life, Nowhere Boy.

However, the actor was filming Kick-Ass at the time, and the only day he was available to audition didn't line up with Sam's schedule. Despite the timing conflict, he came over to try out for the part and Sam "opened the door to Lennon."

"I knew instantly — I could see how much research he'd done already just by the way he was standing and the few words he said," the mother of four told The Telegraph in 2019.

2009: Aaron Taylor-Johnson proposes to Sam Taylor-Johnson

After filming for Nowhere Boy wrapped, the actor popped the question to Sam.

"We were very professional through the entire film. ... But everyone on set knew. And as soon as we finished, he told me he was going to marry me. We had never been on a date, or even kissed," Sam recalled to Harper's Bazaar in 2019.

Aaron added, "And a year to the minute after we met, exactly one year to the minute, I got down on one knee and asked her to marry me."

October 29, 2009: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson attend Nowhere Boy premiere together

Nowhere Boy premiered at the London Film Festival on Oct. 29, 2009, with the new couple arriving arm in arm. The director's daughters, Angelica and Jessie Phoenix, also attended the premiere at Odeon Leicester Square.

January 2010: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson are expecting their first baby together

In 2010, the newly engaged couple confirmed that they were expecting their first child together. "We can confirm that Sam is pregnant with her and Aaron's first child. Both are very, very happy," a spokesperson for the pair shared.

Sam already shares two daughters, Angelica and Jessie, with her ex-husband Jay Jopling. The exes separated in September 2008 after 11 years of marriage.

April 25, 2010: Aaron Taylor-Johnson gets excited about fatherhood

Ahead of the arrival of their first child together, the Kick-Ass star shared he's feeling "excited" about fatherhood.

"I've got a wonderful woman," Aaron told PEOPLE. "She's lovely and she's a fantastic mother."

"It's not scary, I'm already a stepdad to [Sam's kids Angelica and Jessie] anyway. So the nerves have sort of gone," he added.

July 8, 2010: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson welcome their first baby

The Nowhere Boy director gave birth to the couple's first child, daughter Wylda Rae, on July 8, 2010, in London.

December 14, 2011: Sam Taylor-Johnson receives her OBE with Aaron Taylor-Johnson by her side

When the director received an OBE from King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, Aaron was by her side. Sam received the honor in recognition of her photography and artwork.

January 18, 2012: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson welcome their second baby

The couple celebrated the arrival of their second daughter, Romy Hero, born at home in London on Jan. 18, 2012.

"Both mother and daughter are well," a statement from their rep confirmed to PEOPLE.

June 21, 2012: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson get married

On June 21, 2012, the couple said "I do" in Somerset, England. The bride wore a dress by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen and the groom wore a suit by Tom Ford.

September 5, 2012: Aaron Taylor-Johnson opens up about name change after marriage to Sam Taylor-Johnson

Shortly after their wedding, the couple combined their surnames to Taylor-Johnson.

Aaron told the Evening Standard of the change, "I just don't see why women need to take the man's name. I wanted to be a part of her just as much as she wanted to be part of me."

January 31, 2015: Sam Taylor-Johnson discusses life at home with Aaron Taylor-Johnson

While promoting Fifty Shades of Grey, the director spoke to The Guardian about how happy her husband is to stay home and take care of the kids while she works.

"The great thing about Aaron is that he's happy not working and being at home with the kids while I work. We're actually fighting over it. He's like, 'No no, I like being an at-home dad, doing the cooking and the school runs.' "

She also opened up about the "stability" that her relationship provides: "Being in an amazing relationship, having come out of a difficult one, it felt so good. And I feel like that stability has enabled me to get on with doing this momentous project."

January 8, 2017: Aaron Taylor-Johnson gives Sam Taylor-Johnson a shout-out during Golden Globes acceptance speech

When the Nocturnal Animals star took home the Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture, he made sure to give his wife a shout-out.

"I want to thank my wife for being there with me, supporting me through this," he said. "Thank you for putting up with me. Jesus, that was not very pleasant in this role, so you're my soulmate and I love you very much."

He continued, "I'm blessed. I have four beautiful daughters: Anjelica, Phoenix, Wylda, and Romy, I love you all very much."

February 6, 2017: Aaron Taylor-Johnson says he didn't like the "attention" age gap with Sam Taylor-Johnson received

The recent Golden Globes winner didn't hold back when sharing his thoughts on the discourse over the age gap he has with his wife.

"The attention was intrusive," he told New York Magazine's Vulture of their early relationship. "But having to deal with that early in my career probably got me to a place where I can more quickly just go, 'Oh, fuck it' instead of wanting to rip someone's head off for asking questions I don't like."

June 11, 2017: Sam Taylor-Johnson says Aaron Taylor-Johnson has an "old soul"

Despite Aaron being 23 years younger than her, Sam told the Sunday Times that her husband has an "old soul," and that they are "in such sync."

"We spend every minute of the day together," she said. "My friends call him Benjamin Button because he has — on the outside — such youth, and on the inside, he is so wise and settled. He doesn't like parties. He likes being at home and cooking for the family. He likes walking the dogs. He loves his chickens — he collects the eggs and makes breakfast for everyone."

August 17, 2019: Aaron Taylor-Johnson talks about his "soulmate" Sam Taylor-Johnson

In a joint interview with The Telegraph, the couple looked back at their decade together. For Aaron, it was love at first sight.

"I knew instantly with Sam that I'd found my soulmate," he shared. "I knew instantly that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with this person. I remember it very well, and a year to the day [after] I met her I proposed. I knew I wanted a family with her, I knew I wanted kids, and a month later she was pregnant with our first child."

November 12, 2019: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson discuss working together on A Million Little Pieces

The couple collaborated on writing the film adaptation of A Million Little Pieces, which Sam directed and Aaron starred in. In a 2019 interview with Harper's Bazaar, the director confirmed "it was the best thing we've ever done."

The Marvel star added, "Even better because we did it together."

December 5, 2019: Sam Taylor-Johnson says she doesn't mind chatter about her relationship with Aaron Taylor-Johnson

After a decade together, the A Million Little Pieces director revealed she isn't phased by discussions about the age gap with her husband.

"We've been together for over a decade now, so I feel like it is less of a conversation for people," she told The Daily Beast. "It doesn't worry me, and it's not something that is difficult to talk about because it's such a positive story, that we're a decade later together and working together and raising a strong family together. That may be a positive message for people out there."

June 1, 2021: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam-Taylor Johnson get inked together

The pair visited Dr. Woo to get tattoos together. In his Instagram caption, the celebrity tattoo artist shared that he "captured a healed hummingbird" on the father of two. For Sam, Dr. Woo "added some love" in the form of her husband's name on her collarbone, matching Aaron's existing tattoo of her name on his chest.

June 21, 2022: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson renew their wedding vows

The couple celebrated a decade of marriage with a vow renewal ceremony on June 21, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.

Sharing a photo of himself kissing his wife, Aaron wrote on Instagram, "Yesterday was the most beautiful day, summer solstice, our 10th anniversary… we renewed our vows to one another and confessed our love in front of our nearest and dearest friends and family it was a celebration of love and joy!"

"A decade of marriage," the Bullet Train actor continued. "It was a magical unforgettable day and the sun did not stop shining on us both. we are blessed beyond belief. Sammy you are my love, my life, my soulmate, my wife, my world!"

On her Instagram, Sam shared additional photos from the renewal and wrote, "10 glorious years. My incredible husband, father to all 4 girls. I love you, I love you, I love you. love conquers all."

July 18, 2022: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson attend Bullet Train screening

The Bullet Train star was accompanied by his wife for the premiere of his new movie in Paris.